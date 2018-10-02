The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PAY AND CONDITIONS: Defence Forces should be allowed to join up with a union, a report has said. Media reports this morning say that some soldiers work over 100 hours a week, meaning it’s likely some are paid under the minimum wage.

2. #PETER FITZPATRICK: Fine Gael TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick resigned from the party last night – reducing the government’s slim majority.

3. #TORY CONFERENCE: DUP leader Arlene Foster told the Daily Telegraph that the Good Friday Agreement can be altered, and that the agreement isn’t “sacrosanct”.

4. #SUPREME COURT: A former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh has contradicted his claims and said that the US Supreme Court nominee was an habitual heavy drinker.

5. #CELINE’S LAW: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is to amend a bill that aims to stop people convicted of murder or manslaughter benefiting from their crimes.

6. #INDONESIAN TSUNAMI: The bodies of dozens of students have been pulled from their landslide-swamped church in Sulawesi, officials have said.

7. #SECTARIAN: Four out of five PSNI recruits are Protestant, a deputy chief constable has said according to the Irish News.

8. #BUDGET 2019: Diesel, petrol, coal and cigarettes are expected to go up in the Budget, the Irish Independent reports; while the tourism Vat rate of 9% is also rumoured to be increased.