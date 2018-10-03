The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GROUNDED: The Irish Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into a problem with the flight radar system at Shannon that caused the closure of part of Irish airspace last night.



2. #TRUMP: New York state department said yesterday it is investigating reports that President Donald Trump helped his parents dodge millions of dollars in taxes.



3. #BOYCOTT: Some rank-and-file members of An Garda Síochána have threatened to boycott a new time management system which would allow central management see exactly when they have clocked in and out.



4. #AT RISK: Irish Water is to contact 140,000 homes and businesses to update them on the quality of their water supply over the coming weeks.



5. #KRISPY KREME: Residents living near the new Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown, Dublin report that it has been a “nightmare” to sleep because of the constant queues of cars and drivers who frequently blow their horns.

6. #INDONESIA: A volcano has erupted in central Indonesia on the same island as the earlier earthquake.

7. #SLÁINTECARE: TV presenter Brendan Courtney has been appointed to the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council.

8. #BREXIT: Theresa May is expected to close the Conservative Party Conference by declaring Britain’s post-Brexit future is “full of promise”.

