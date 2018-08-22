This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 August, 2018
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all you need to know this Wednesday morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 7:52 AM
48 minutes ago 2,680 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4194916
Image: Shutterstock/Kudryashova Alla
Image: Shutterstock/Kudryashova Alla

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIDL: Gardaí in Tallaght have begun an investigation after thieves made off with a large quantity of copper during an early morning raid at the Lidl store that was destroyed during the snow in March.

2. #TRUMP: Here’s an explainer into why Donal Trump is in the firing line after a US court found a former aide guilty of eight charges – and the other pleaded guilty to another eight.

3. #PAPAL VISIT: The Peter McVerry Trust has said contrary to fears expressed in advance of the papal visit, it is not expecting to have its services impacted by the arrival of Pope Francis.

4. #ROSE OF TRALEE: The Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2018.

5.#HIGH COURT: A Civil Servant who lost a case in the Labour Court after he was dismissed on his 65th birthday, has taken a case against the Minister for Business.

6. #NOT PUSHY ENOUGH: A woman has been awarded €8,000 in compensation after losing her job as a store manager after just one month.

7. #ELECTRIC PICNIC: 46 volunteers from the Ana Liffey Drug Project will provide outreach and harm reduction services at this year’s Electric Picnic Festival.

8. #LAZYTOWN: Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played LazyTown villain Robbie Rotten, has died aged 43 from cancer, BBC reports.

Comments are closed due to individuals being charged in one of the above stories. 

