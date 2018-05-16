The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE REFERENDUM: We answer some of the most common questions posed about the Eighth Amendment referendum.

2. #RENTAL REPORT: Over half of all available rental properties in Dublin are now being listed as short-term lets for tourists.

3. #NUCLEAR PROGRAMME: North Korea has called into question a highly anticipated and unprecedented summit with US President Donald Trump.

4. #RIP: President Michael D Higgins has been leading tributes to the Irish playwright Tom Murphy, who has died at the age of 83.

5. #BOUYANT: Nearly three-quarters of Ireland’s bathing waters are of excellent quality, according to a report, though some urban beaches are failing to make the grade.

6. #CALIFORNIA: Nine counts of felony child abuse will be filed against the mother of 10 children who investigators said suffered long-term abuse.

7. #COUNTER-TERRORISM: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will today announce that the Irish Passenger Information Unit will begin its work on 25 May.

8. #DATA PROTECTION: Facebook allows advertisers to target users it thinks are interested in subjects such as homosexuality, Islam or liberalism, the Guardian reports.