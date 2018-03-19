The 9 at 9: Monday

Source: Y Photo Studio via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin has powered his way to another landslide victory in Russia’s election, but only close allies have congratulated him as Moscow’s relations with the West disintegrate.

2. #SNOWFALL-OUT: Some routes on higher ground in Co Wicklow are still impassable this morning due to heavy snowfall over the weekend.

3. #SHANNON: A post-mortem into the death of a man who was stabbed to death in a Co Clare nightclub yesterday has concluded.

4. #TEXAS: Two people were injured in another explosion in Austin, Texas last night, after three package bombs were detonated earlier this month elsewhere in the city.

5. #HUTCH-KINAHAN: Unarmed gardaí involved in conducting posts outside the homes of at-risk members of the Hutch family are having their safety details reviewed after members voiced their concerns to management.

6. #NERVE AGENT: Ireland “fully supports” Britain’s efforts to hold accountable the people behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, the Tánaiste has said.

7. #LOTTO: Questions have been raised about unclaimed money not being reverted to the prize fund under the new licence for the National Lottery.

8. #REDUCE: Measures such as a ‘latte levy’ are likely to prevent a large amount of waste going to landfill in Ireland, according to new research.

9. #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Concerns were raised with the Irish regulator in 2011 about a loophole used by a data firm that allowed them to take unauthorised information from Facebook for use in political campaigns, the Irish Times is reporting.