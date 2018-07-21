The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/5 second Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #EMERGENCY: The father of an 18-month-old baby has described how no ambulance arrived after he called 999 when his baby stopped breathing and started turning blue.

2. #J1 TRAGEDY: A plaque is to be unveiled in Berkeley today in memory of the students who lost their lives when an apartment balcony collapsed in June 2015, RTÉ reports.

3. #GANGLAND: A North Dublin feud is in danger of escalating after a significant drugs seizure has fuelled speculation of an informant within the gang.

4. #GARDAÍ: Gsoc officer under investigation for allegedly “coaching” solicitor of garda who was to be interviewed as part of an inquiry, reports the Irish Times.

5. #TABLE ROCK LAKE: 17 people are confirmed to have died after a tourist boat capsized in Branson, Missouri. Nine of the victims were members of the same family.

6. #BREXIT FOR BREAKFAST: Speculation continues over a no-deal Brexit after EU negotiator Michel Barnier reaffirmed the importance of a backstop, hours after Prime Minister Theresa May said the EU’s version wasn’t acceptable.

7. #ON YER BIKE: The government has launched Ireland’s Greenway strategy in a bid to increase the off-road walking and cycling tracks across the country.

8. #BUZZING: Kilkenny County Council passed a motion to designate the garden bumblebee as its county insect. Sure why not.