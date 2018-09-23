The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/Valentina_G

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BRETT KAVANAUGH: The woman whose sexual assault allegation threatens to bring down President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has agreed to testify.

2. #LOVE LETTER: An Post is to offer mortgages to both new customers and switchers next year, undercutting the current rates by 1%, according to the Sunday Independent.

3. #GSOC COMPLAINTS: There were 19 complaints submitted to Gsoc last year deemed “frivolous or vexatious” – gardaí want repercussions for making such allegations.

4. #PARTY POLL: Support for Fine Gael and the government has fallen, according to the latest Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times.

5. #OH, JEREMY CORBYN: The Labour conference is on this weekend and will vote on whether there should be a second EU referendum – if they vote in favour of one, Jeremy Corbyn says he will accept that vote, according to The Mirror.

6. #KINAHAN CARTEL: Gardaí are investigating a woman who is suspected of importing tonnes of heroin and cocaine into Ireland in the past five years.

7. #PSNI: An 18-year-old man has been shot once in each arm and leg in Co Antrim.

8. #PURGATORY: Almost 30% of people don’t know how they will vote in the upcoming blasphemy referendum on 26 October, according to a poll.

9. #PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES: In an interview with the Sunday Business Post, Joan Freeman says “it wouldn’t have made sense” for her to vote Yes in the Eighth Amendment referendum, and Sean Gallagher says that his second bid for the Áras is “not about revenge”.