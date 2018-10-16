This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Candidate: TheJournal.ie's new presidential podcast

The Candidate brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, thanks to six in-depth interviews.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 9:20 PM
33 minutes ago 1,203 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4289080

candidate-podcast-3000x3000-6heads

WHO WOULD WANT to be President of Ireland? And why?

Those are two of the questions we put to the six presidential contenders during in-depth interviews for our new podcast series, The Candidate.

The Candidate brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, offering you a chance to find out more about the nominees before we go to the polls on 26 October. 

For our first The Candidate podcast, our News Editor Sinéad O’Carroll talks to Gavin Duffy.

We talked to the Dragon about the pain he feels about causing serious injuries to a woman in a car crash when he was a young man, his criticisms of the media and how he is sorry that there are three television stars in the race to the Áras. 

Listen to the first episode of The Candidate here:


Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud

(Listening on mobile? Click here)

The Candidate is presented by Sinéad O’Carroll with guest Ronan Duffy, produced by Aoife Barry and co-produced and edited by Nicky Ryan. 

Thanks to DIT Aungier St for the use of their recording facilities. Images by RollingNews.ie, design by A Worthy Cause, music by Incompetech.

race-aras-950x170

