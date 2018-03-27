The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SPIES: The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has said the government should use “common sense” when considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

2. #BUNCRANA TRAGEDY: The then-girlfriend of the man who rescued baby Ríoghnach from the scene of the Buncrana pier tragedy is making a claim against the estate of the driver of the car Sean McGrotty, and Donegal County Council.

3. #THE EIGHTH: Minister for Health Simon Harris will bring forward a bill today that will set out the circumstances under which a termination would be permitted if Ireland votes to liberalise its abortion laws. Here’s what it’s expected to say.

4. #GANGLAND: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that the Kinahan cartel has nowhere to hide even if they are conducting their illegal operations abroad.

5. #ATROCIOUS: The newly elected chairman of Young Fine Gael says he doesn’t remember sending a tweet which referenced women having abortions using “coathangers and stairs” - but says it was an “atrocious” comment.

6. #ST PATRICK’S STREET: Cork’s main street will be inaccessible to cars from 3pm today under a new strategy.

7. #OPIOD: A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows he had an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl in his body when he died.

8. #MISSING: Gardaí are appealing to the Polish community to come forward with any information they may have about Konrad Misiak who went four years ago.

9. #NXIVM: The leader of a secretive group in New York turned female followers into brainwashed “slaves” who were branded with his initials and coerced into having sex, authorities alleged in a criminal complaint charging him with sex-trafficking.