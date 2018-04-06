  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Both sides of referendum campaign asked not to put signs on electricity poles

ESB Networks asked campaigners in Eighth Amendment referendum to refrain from putting posters on poles for safety reasons.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 6 Apr 2018, 11:28 AM
36 minutes ago 2,414 Views 27 Comments
Image: ESB
Image: ESB

ESB NETWORKS IS asking campaigners on both sides of the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment to refrain from putting posters on its electricity poles.

The electricity utility said that doing so would pose “a serious safety risk to ESB staff, contractors, members of the public and is strictly prohibited”.

It said that dangerous situations have been created in the past by people hanging posters on ESB poles. These include:

“…the danger of electric shock, falls from heights, restricting visibility for traffic, posters coming loose and falling and poles catching fire.”

“In some cases, ESB Networks has been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses in order to safely remove these posters.”

ESB Networks said that where posters do appear, they will be removed “when possible and safe to do so”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

