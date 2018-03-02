  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 3 March, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

People bunkered down yet again today as Storm Emma brought with it heavy snowfall.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 2 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
11 hours ago 15,901 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IMG_1064 Lakeland’s Terenure, Dublin Source: Mike Wyley

  • A Status Red snow-ice warning has been extended until 9am for Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath as the country was hit with further heavy snowfall today.
  • Aer Lingus and Ryanair have cancelled some of their short-haul flights from Dublin for tomorrow morning.
  • 34,000 homes and businesses have gone without power today due to Storm Emma.
  • A total of 14 people slept rough on Dublin’s streets overnight during Storm Emma’s blizzard-like conditions.
  • Many funeral services across the country were postponed due to the treacherous road conditions.
  • Farmers have been experiencing “difficult and challenging” farming conditions as a result of Storm Emma.
  • A strong easterly gale has caused tidal flooding in low-lying areas of South Dublin and Wicklow.
  • Customers who missed direct debits because they couldn’t get to banks closed due to the weather will have cancellation and referral fees refunded, it was confirmed.

INTERNATIONAL

Storm Emma Meets The Beast From The East Bringing Further Snow Chaos To The UK Walton the dog gets a lift on a sledge in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh, Scotland Source: Matthew Horwood via Getty Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has conceded that no side in the Brexit talks can get exactly what it wants.

#SHOOTING: Two people have been shot and killed on a university campus in the US state of Michigan.

#ENGLAND: An English man who held two members of staff at a bowling alley hostage has been jailed for 12 hours today.

#FRANCE: A French judge has ordered four men to stand trial over a 2013 scandal in which horsemeat was passed off as beef and used in ready-to-eat meals sold across Europe.

PARTING SHOT

Many of us were either trapped indoors today or just didn’t fancy heading outside to the snowy conditions.

However, these four snowmen powered through and had a lovely picnic in their back garden.

WP_20180302_028 (1) Oldtown, Newbridge, Kildare Source: Ash Quinn

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

