  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?

The Watchtower was to be the centrepiece of Harry Crosbie’s Point Village.

By Fora Staff Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 7:30 AM
9 hours ago 16,799 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3746757
Image: Scott Tallon Walker Architects
Image: Scott Tallon Walker Architects

OVER THE PAST year or so, Fora has taken a look at some of the more notable big-ticket projects that were planned during the Celtic Tiger period – or in the aftermath of its demise.

Most recently, we detailed the story behind a plan to build a sprawling luxury hotel in Kilternan, south county Dublin. Tools were downed on the project when it was about 90% finished, and it has lain empty in a near-complete stage for almost a decade.

For this installment, we’re going back to the centre of the capital to examine what could have been the tallest building in the country.

We previously looked at the U2 tower, a proposed skyscraper that would have been built on the south side of the mouth of the Liffey. It seems only right to look at its north-side counterpart, the Watchtower.

What is it?

The Watchtower was to be the centrepiece of the ‘Point Village’ project spearheaded by builder Harry Crosbie.

His vision was to develop a ‘city within a city’ that would feature offices, a huge shopping centre and a 250-bed hotel. The Watchtower would be the standout feature of the project – a huge 40-storey tower that would rise above the city.

At 120m it would be about the same height as the Spire and the proposed U2 tower. The two skyscrapers would have formed a kind of gateway to Dublin at the mouth of the river.

As the U2 tower never got off the ground, if the Watchtower had gone ahead it would have been the tallest building in the state.

the watchtower 2 credit Scott Tallon Walker Architects The proposed 'Watchtower' Source: Scott Tallon Walker Architects

The building would have been primarily made up of luxury apartments as well as some office space and an exterior rooftop bar and restaurant offering panoramic views over Dublin bay.

When was it first suggested?

While Crosbie was looking to progress his ‘Point Village’ dream for years, work seriously got under way in 2006.

What happened?

The entire Point Village scheme was given planning permission by the now-defunct Dublin Docklands Development Authority (DDDA) in 2006.

The foundations of the project were laid soon afterwards, and it looked like the Watchtower would beat its counterpart across the river and be the first skyscraper built in Dublin.

Then in 2008 the property market collapsed. The U2 tower was put on hold and almost immediately people started questioning whether the Watchtower was still feasible.

Crosbie insisted that the project was still viable, however it was reported in 2009 that he was in negotiations with the DDDA to change the tower so that it would be mainly composed of office, rather than residential, space.

This was done as the residential property market was virtually wiped out overnight. However, it soon became clear that the Watchtower was unlikely to be finished despite the fact that work had started on the building.

Harry Crosbie Rolling Harry Crosbie Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

In 2010 Crosbie told the Sunday Times: “I have €15 million trapped in the ground. I had to cover it over and forget about it. We put huge amounts of work into it. Years . . . But it ain’t over yet. We don’t do giving up.”

Crosbie’s loans were transferred to Nama, and in 2013 the state bad-bank appointed receivers to the Point Village complex, consigning the Watchtower project to the scrapheap.

What’s the latest?

While the Watchtower is no more, like the U2 tower, something at least is to be built in its place.

The Nama-appointed receivers announced plans earlier this year to appoint a contractor to build a 79m-high structure called ‘the Exo’.

If completed, it would be Dublin’s largest office block. Planning permission for the 170,000 sq ft office building was approved in March 2016 under fast-track planning rules, and the hope is that it can be built over the next two years.

The building will now match the similarly scaled down Capital Dock scheme, which is being built on the site of the planned U2 tower.

While it looks likely that there will be two large buildings at the mouth of the Liffey, they likely won’t quite match Crosbie’s original vision.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Paul O’Donoghue and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Power losses expected in west and northwest when Storm Dylan hits Ireland tonight
72,017  57
2
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
65,696  47
3
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
53,558  199
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
228  0
The42
1
'This was '80s Ireland... It was felt a man couldn’t possibly bring 6 children up on his own'
39,311  20
2
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
25,001  48
3
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
15,072  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here are 5 things to watch on Netflix if you seriously need to relax
18,986  3
2
22 headlines that summed Ireland up in 2017
13,514  1
3
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
7,106  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
IRELAND
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
'He's first class' - Ireland's Cunningham impresses in first game since August
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
RIP
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie