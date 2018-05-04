  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A mixed bag for May and Corbyn while UKIP vote obliterated in English local elections

Both the Tories and Labour had lost a set of key councils, but had made gains in overall numbers.

By AFP Friday 4 May 2018, 8:09 AM
45 minutes ago 3,367 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3993850
A few tired heads watch the vote count in Westminster
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Images
A few tired heads watch the vote count in Westminster
A few tired heads watch the vote count in Westminster
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

BALLOTS WERE BEING counted today from local elections in England seen as the first key electoral test for Prime Minster Theresa May since she lost her parliamentary majority last year.

Polls closed at 10.00pm on Thursday to elect local councillors, with May’s Conservative party braced for defeats in London, a traditional stronghold of the opposition Labour party.

Early results were mixed, with both Conservatives and Labour losing control of key councils, but a clear overall picture was not expected until later today, when more results from London’s 32 local councils are due.

By early this morning, with 90 out of 150 council results in, Labour had 20 more seats nationally, the Conservatives eight more, and the centrist Liberal Democrats were up 40, according to the BBC.

The pro-Brexit UK Independence Party (UKIP) had lost 86 seats to have only two, it said.

The elections took place across England, including in cities such as Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle, with a total of more than 4,300 seats being contested.

Labour won areas such as Plymouth and Trafford, while the Tories made gains in Basildon and Peterborough

In London, where last year’s Grenfell Tower fire disaster in which 71 people were killed is still a fresh memory, some residents said they were using the vote as a proxy poll on Conservative leaders on both local and national levels.

Charity worker Joe Batty, 54, cast his ballot when polls opened in the borough of Islington at 7.00am yesterday.

“The cuts to the local councils, that’s come from the central government austerity,” he said.

Pensioner Joyce Mason, 79, said cuts to hospital services had weighed on her decision.

“My husband went in hospital the day after Boxing Day – he was delirious, he was very ill but he was on the trolley from six o’clock in the morning until one o’clock the next morning”, she told AFP.

I know they’re under stress, they are under a lot of stress at the moment. But we’ve never had nothing like this before.

Brexit divisions

Turnout is usually low – only around one third of voters cast their ballot in last year’s local elections, compared to 69% in the national vote in June.

Since then the government has been rocked by divisions over Brexit, as well as a recent scandal over its treatment of Caribbean citizens who emigrated in the 1960s and 1970s, and which led to the resignation of home secretary Amber Rudd on the weekend.

National issues often factor in the local elections, which offer a chance to send a mid-term message to the government, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is hoping for a boost.

But Corbyn’s resurgent left-wing party is far from guaranteed to sweep to victory.

Before her vote, taxi driver Jeanette Barton, 64, said she would break with her family’s tradition and vote for May’s party.

“I’d like to kick Labour out… so I’m voting Conservative”, she said.

“I don’t like Jeremy Corbyn.”

EU citizens are able to vote, unlike in general elections, and some campaigners have been pressing Brexit as an issue.

However, questions of local tax rates, bin collection and the state of the roads also dominate many campaigns, making analysts wary of drawing too many national lessons from the results.

With reporting from Sean Murray

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Car gets impounded for no tax or insurance - it's picked up by tow truck, and two hours later it's impounded again
69,223  103
2
Temperatures to reach 20 degrees over bank holiday weekend
41,317  19
3
Danny Healy-Rae seeks legal advice after Shane Ross calls him a 'terrorist'
39,534  152
Fora
1
Dr Quirkey's profits halved the same year the famous arcade fell foul of the taxman
339  0
2
‘The idea came at the right time - it was just before we were planning to emigrate’
338  0
3
A Dublin medtech startup has raised nearly €2m for its Canadian expansion
238  0
The42
1
'The risk is huge, but we've got to back ourselves': Ireland's €1 million match
39,287  15
2
'I'm 100% committed to Ireland... you should want to play for only one country'
36,783  6
3
As it happened: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal, Europa League semi-final
35,606  18
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's brother wrote a letter to Prince Harry telling him not to marry her and it's saltiest thing ever
13,008  1
2
A guy told his date to 'shut up' when she tried to pay on First Dates, and she wasn't a bit impressed
11,673  1
3
The photographer behind Gigi Hadid's latest Vogue cover needs to be cancelled
11,271  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
DUBLIN
Here are the priciest - and cheapest - places to rent in Ireland right now
Here are the priciest - and cheapest - places to rent in Ireland right now
Average rents in Dublin have hit a new record high of €1,875 a month
Top two! Dublin and Mayo unveil starting teams for Sunday's league final showdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie