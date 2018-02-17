'Terrorists don't care who they kill': Theresa May says Europe must protect citizens

"Europe's security is our security... the United Kingdom is unconditionally committed to maintaining it" says Theresa May speaking in Munich pic.twitter.com/8XJBk8D1DH — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 17, 2018 Source: Sky News /Twitter

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has called for a “deep and special partnership” in relation to security to be maintained between the UK and the European Union post-Brexit.

In a speech delivered at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this morning, May spoke about the impact of terror attacks on Europe.

She said people throughout Europe have “shared the pain and heartbreak of terrorist atrocities”, noting it’s almost a year since the “despicable” attack in Westminster, which was followed by further attacks in Manchester and London.

These people don’t care if they kill and maim Parisians, Berliners, Londoners or Mancunians because it’s the common values that we all share which they seek to attack and defeat, but I say we will not let them.

“When these atrocities occur, people look to us as leaders to provide the response. We must ensure nothing prevents us from fulfilling our first duty as leaders to protect our citizens.”

May called on the EU to not let “rigid institutional restrictions” get in the way of a wide-ranging post-Brexit security partnership. She warned that there will be “damaging real-world consequences” if such a plan isn’t agreed.

She added that Britain is “just as committed to Europe’s security in the future as we have been in the past”.

“This cannot be a time when any of us allow competition between partners, rigid institutional restrictions or deep-seated ideology to inhibit our cooperation and jeopardise the security of our citizens,” she stated.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

