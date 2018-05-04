Police probe into 'opportunistic thieves' targeting elderly people in sheltered accomodation

DETECTIVES IN THE North are investigating a number of burglaries this week targeting elderly people in Carrickfergus and Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The first occurred on Tuesday, when a man and woman described to be of eastern Eastern appearance called to the door of an elderly woman living in sheltered accomodation.

Whilst the woman distracted the resident of the home, the man entered the house and stole her handbag.

On a number of other occasions on Tuesday and Wednesday, a couple matching the suspectsâ€™ description gained entry to elderly peoplesâ€™ establishments.

When challenged, they were said to have responded in poor English that they were there to visit a resident before leaving.

Inspector Michael Simpson said: â€œI believe all the incidents to be linked and that this couple are opportunistic thieves specifically targeting elderly, vulnerable people.