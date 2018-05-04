  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police probe into 'opportunistic thieves' targeting elderly people in sheltered accomodation

The man and woman were described as having poor English, and targeted a number of different people.

By Sean Murray Friday 4 May 2018, 9:37 AM
56 minutes ago 1,378 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3993959
Image: Shutterstock/evrymmnt
Image: Shutterstock/evrymmnt

DETECTIVES IN THE North are investigating a number of burglaries this week targeting elderly people in Carrickfergus and Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The first occurred on Tuesday, when a man and woman described to be of eastern Eastern appearance called to the door of an elderly woman living in sheltered accomodation.

Whilst the woman distracted the resident of the home, the man entered the house and stole her handbag.

On a number of other occasions on Tuesday and Wednesday, a couple matching the suspectsâ€™ description gained entry to elderly peoplesâ€™ establishments.

When challenged, they were said to have responded in poor English that they were there to visit a resident before leaving.

Inspector Michael Simpson said: â€œI believe all the incidents to be linked and that this couple are opportunistic thieves specifically targeting elderly, vulnerable people.

They were both described as being around 30 years old, and spoke poor English with an eastern European accent, and are believed to have been travelling in a small blue car.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Dee Forbes says RTÃ‰ is facing 'urgent, substantial' money problems
22,371  125
Fora
1
Budget airline Norwegian rejected not one but two takeover offers from Aer Lingus's parent
6  0
The42
1
Eir Sport snap up Irish Pro14 rights in three-year deal
14,390  43
DailyEdge
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
3,904  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
DUBLIN
Average rents in Dublin have hit a new record high of â‚¬1,875 a month
Average rents in Dublin have hit a new record high of â‚¬1,875 a month
Top two! Dublin and Mayo unveil starting teams for Sunday's league final showdown
'A first Division 1 league title would be huge - but we need a huge step up for that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie