Three arrested after guns found in postal packages from US

One of the glock firearms seized as part of a joint investigation involving Gardaí and US Homeland Security Investigations

One of the glock firearms seized as part of a joint investigation involving Gardaí and US Homeland Security Investigations

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a number of firearms were seized in postal packages destined for Ireland from the United States.

Gardaí said that the packages contained numerous firearms, including three Glock handguns.

The investigation conducted was a joint effort by gardaí from the Special Crime Operations branch and the United States Homeland Security Investigations.

Following the seizure, gardaí searched three properties in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle, Co Dublin.

An undisclosed quantity of cocaine and cannabis was recovered during the course of the searches.

During the operation, three people aged 26, 27 and 38 were arrested.

All three are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.