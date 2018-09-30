Three men arrested after car driven repeatedly at front of house and crossbow fired

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested three men after a car was driven into the front of a house and a crossbow was fired in a residential area in Derry.

On Thursday evening police were called to a disturbance in Ballynagard Crescent at 7.30pm.

According to the PSNI, a vehicle was being repeatedly driven at the front of a house, causing some damage to the gates and to the home.

“Our enquiries to date would also suggest that at some point during the fracas, a crossbow may have been fired at the car,” Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said.

Three men were arrested this morning aged 33, 34 and 39 will remain in custody to assist police with enquiries.