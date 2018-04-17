  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three men who stole ashes of baby twins convicted over string of burglaries

Along with items of jewellery, a maroon box was taken which contained the ashes of twins who died at birth.

By Cliodhna Russell Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 9:59 PM
32 minutes ago 3,793 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3963480

THREE MEN WHO stole hundreds of items of property from homes across London, including the ashes of two children, have been convicted.

A box containing the ashes of two children were stolen in a burglary at a house in Castlegate, Richmond during the afternoon of Monday, 11 December.

Along with items of jewellery, a maroon box was taken which contained the ashes of twins who died at birth. The theft of the ashes left the family heartbroken.

Marcin Lipiec, 37, Daniel Majewski, 26, and Piotr Pawlark, 32, all of Wills Crescent, Whitton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary at Kingston Crown Court. They will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 11 May.

The victims were unable to get into their home as the front door had been barricaded from the inside.

The property’s back doors were forced open and a safe, bank cards, passports and a laptop were reported stolen.

Officers followed up on reports about a suspicious car and entered a premises where the  car in question was parked on the driveway.

They found a large safe in the living room which had sustained lots of damaged from where the suspects had attempted to open it using tools. It was later opened by police and the contents were confirmed to belong to the victims of the Buxton Road burglary.

Lipiec, Majewski and Pawlark, who are all Polish nationals, along with a 25-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. The three men were charged with burglary in the early hours of 14 December while the woman was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers also recovered more than 400 items of stolen property, along with tools often associated with going equipped to commit burglary such as crowbars, hammers and rubber gloves.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We called him the King': Tributes as country singer Big Tom McBride dies aged 81
72,716  54
2
Rate my rape list: 'I'm angry at the silence of the men of Ireland'
50,941  173
3
What is an African air plume - and how high will temperatures get this week?
50,909  32
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan has branded a 32c pay hike for workers as 'out of kilter'
1,096  0
2
'I left school when I was 15 - I was more attracted to making money than doing exams'
415  0
3
One of Ireland’s biggest building materials suppliers is being sold for over €500m
212  0
The42
1
'It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome'
53,647  0
2
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
24,189  53
3
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes
22,607  14
DailyEdge
1
11 of the sarkiest Twitter responses to the announcement of Khloé Kardashian's baby's name
9,740  0
2
Katy Perry split the arse of her trousers and then showed everyone on American Idol... it's The Dredge
5,759  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
5,575  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
COURT
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
Parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans lose legal fight to fly to Rome for treatment
YOUR SAY
Poll: Is a 'moderate' increase in local property tax justified?
Poll: Is a 'moderate' increase in local property tax justified?
Evening Poll: Do you think it's okay to cover for a co-worker because of their drinking?
Poll: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marriage breakup?
AUSTRALIA
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
Alarm over flesh-eating ulcer cases in Australia
Shark attack prompts suspension of international surf contest in Australia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie