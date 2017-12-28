The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WHITE CHRISTMAS: Three separate status yellow snow-ice warnings have been issued across the country.

2. #LOUISBURGH: The first of two funerals following the Christmas day tragedy in which two young men died in Mayo was held today.

3. #JUSTICE UN-LEAGUED: There will be an “internal divide” in the Department of Justice next year but it will remain under one minster, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

4. #AFGHANISTAN: Around 40 people have been killed and dozens more wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul.

5. #EXTENDED DEADLINE: Time is up for the owner of a Euromillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 to claim prize (the deadline was 5.30pm today).