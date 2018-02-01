  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Victim of tiger kidnapping collapsed when told his wife and children were safe, court hears

Securicor worker Paul Richardson is continuing his evidence on day two of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

By Declan Brennan Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 6:10 AM
7 hours ago 12,450 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3826809
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A CASH-IN-transit van driver has told a tiger kidnapping trial that he collapsed on the side of the road after hearing that an armed gang had released his wife and young sons.

Securicor worker Paul Richardson is continuing his evidence on day two of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial of four men who are accused of being part of a gang that kidnapped his family and robbed €2.28 million.

Mark Farrelly (46), Christopher Corcoran (70), David Byrne (45) and Niall Byrne (36) all pleaded not guilty to the false imprisonment of four members of the Richardson family at their home at Ashcroft, Raheny, Dublin, on 13 and 14 March 2005.

Farrelly of Moatview Court, Priorswood, Coolock, Corcoran of Rosedale, Raheny, Dublin, David Byrne of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords, and Niall Byrne of Crumlin Road Flats, Dublin, also pleaded not guilty to robbing Paul Richardson and Securicor of €2.28m on 14 March 2005.

Richardson told the jury that armed raiders burst into his family home on a Sunday evening and drove his wife and sons away. They then told him to go to work the next day and collect the cash as usual.

He said at between three and four in the morning a raider handed him a mobile phone and told him: “talk to your wife”. He said his wife was on the phone, he asked her if she was alright and she asked him the same question.

After he left for work the next day, members of the gang continued to contact him on the phone with further instructions. They were aware of his daily routine and told him “we’re watching you all the time”, the court heard.

At one point when there was a delay in a vaults of the Securicor depot, a man with a Northern Irish accent rang Richardson. The witness said this man spoke aggressively to him and asked him what the delay was.

Richardson said he tried to explain that there was an delay in the vehicle hangar. He said the caller was impatient and told him to hurry up.

Richardson said when he told the two other Securicor employees on his crew that his family had been kidnapped, he described it as “the worst thing that could ever happen to us”.

He said the two co-workers agreed to go along with the gang’s instructions because they had his wife Marie and their boys. The gang then telephoned with instructions to drive out towards west Dublin.

At one point Richardson said he saw an unmarked garda car speeding past with its lights flashing. He said he became concerned that something had gone wrong and they were in pursuit of the raiders.

“All the time I was afraid for Marie and the boys because I couldn’t trust these men for what they were going to do or their intentions,” he said.

Richardson said that the raiders gave further instructions to drive to the Anglers Rest pub in west Dublin and leave the bags of cash in the car park.

He said while he was emptying the cash he asked the raider, over the mobile phone, when he would see his wife and children again.

“He ignored me. He just said, keep getting that money out as quick as you can. Don’t be fucking around,” the witness said. The raider told him to leave the mobile phone and other Securicor documents with the cash.

Richardson said he asked again when he would see his family. The raider told him he would contact him via a Securicor walkie-talkie.

The gang told Richardson to drive out west along the N4 and wait until they contacted him to say his family were safe. They told him they wanted 50 minutes from the time “the drop” was made before making contact.

Richardson told the trial that the pressure he was feeling caused his driving after he had dropped of the money to be erratic. He was moving in and out of lanes and driving slowly, he said.

“I was crying. At times it was hard to see through the tears,” he said.

He said he was experiencing chest pains and his two colleagues were telling him to pull the van over. He said he didn’t want to do that until he received the call from the raiders to say his family were safe.

His chest pains increased and he could hardly drive, he said, and he eventually stopped the van. His two work colleagues raised the alarm with Securicor.

The men were then informed that Richardson’s wife and their sons had been released safely. Richardson said when he heard this he began to feel very faint.

“I needed air. The pains in my chest were very bad. I collapsed on to the floor of the van,” he said.

His workmates lifted him up and put him into the revolving door of the security van. The door opened and he fell out onto the road.

“The next thing I remember, I was in the back of an ambulance. We were heading to Mullingar hospital and I was being attended to by paramedics,” he said.

The jury heard that this is a retrial and that a number of others were prosecuted for these offences.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Read: Armed raiders pointed gun at boy’s head while he had panic attack, court hears >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rape trial of rugby players hears alleged victim's 'fight instinct kicked in' when third man entered room
139,597  0
2
Family share 'heartbreaking' news that the body of missing man Michael Cullen has been found
100,340  12
3
186 people have asked to surrender their dogs to Dogs Trust since Christmas
54,637  56
Fora
1
The National Broadband Plan hangs in the balance as Eir quits the project
2,414  0
2
'I put on my brother's second-hand suit and knocked on doors to get my first job'
271  0
3
'I'm careful with my words': Conor Skehan stands by his 'gaming the system' comments
238  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
44,182  60
2
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
39,337  126
3
Former Munster scrum-half embracing new role after being forced to retire at 28
26,347  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Liam Payne put up an insanely cringey photo on Instagram and people are roasting him for it
16,685  3
2
Dakota Johnson has explained *that* photo of her gawking at Angelina Jolie from the Golden Globes
12,308  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
5,949  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after totalling car in collision
Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after totalling car in collision
Train full of Republican politicians collides with truck, one killed on board truck
Three dead, two injured after helicopter crashes into California home
COURTS
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Irish Rail ordered to pay €16,000 for false imprisonment of passenger
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ attending scene of serious road traffic collision in Kildare
Gardaí attending scene of serious road traffic collision in Kildare
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
11.5kg of cannabis found concealed in soft toy
DUBLIN
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
A farm in north Dublin could solve Croke Park pitch problems and attract more concerts to the venue

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie