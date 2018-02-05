Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post

RICHARD SATCHWELL, WHOSE wife Tina has been missing for almost a year, has said he wants an apology from An Garda Síochána over an alleged social media post.

45-year-old Tina has been missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork since 20 March 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband; numerous appeals to trace her whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

In an interview with 3News, Satchwell said he got a phone call from An Garda Síochána that warned him of a social media post allegedly featuring two gardaí holding a sign saying “Come Home Tina”.

“I felt sick. I felt sick that two professional people out there doing good I take it [most] of the time would find it funny to make a joke out of the predicament I find myself in and Tina’s disappearance.”

He said Gardaí had apologised for it, and that the two people involved would be “dealt with internally”. 3News is reporting that an internal investigation is ongoing into the actions of the two gardaí.

I think one of the things that is hard for people is to say sorry. So I would like something to be said by An Garda Síochána, and I would like something in writing by the two of them.

VIDEO: Richard Satchwell, whose wife Tina has been missing for almost eleven months, has told 3News that he's deeply upset about an alleged social media post by serving Gardai. An internal Garda investigation is now underway. He's been speaking to Paul Byrne @PaulByrne_1 pic.twitter.com/NgPoSOX8Zv — 3News (@3NewsIreland) February 5, 2018 Source: 3News /Twitter

TheJournal.ie asked An Garda Síochána to confirm that there was an internal investigation into the matter, and to respond to the comments made by Satchwell.

Its response was: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on material circulated online by third parties.”