Temperatures to reach 20 degrees today

IT’S SET TO HIT 20 degrees today, in an unusually warm September day. Met Éireann is predicting sunny spells will spread throughout the country later this afternoon.

The forecasting office said high pressure in the region is leading to balmy conditions for this time of year.

Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Today will start cloudy with some patchy drizzle in Connacht and Ulster. Sunny spells will develop over southern counties this morning, spreading to other parts later in the day. Overall today is set to be a warm day with temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

It will stay mild tonight with temperatures not falling below 11 degrees. Cloud however will increase later over northern counties.

Thursday looks to be another warm day, with patchy outbreaks of drizzle extending to all areas by evening. Top temperatures for tomorrow will be between 14 and 18 degrees with Munster getting the best of the heat.

Temperatures will dip slightly this weekend, while high pressure will continue to bring settled conditions across the country, it will be cooler with highs of 12 to 15 degrees.