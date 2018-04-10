  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toddler awarded €25,000 in damages from creche which featured on RTÉ's Prime Time

The crèche was the subject of a undercover investigation into the standard of preschools.

By Ray Managh Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,233 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3950210
The toddler atttended the crèche while he was aged between one and four.
Image: Shutterstock/goodmoments
The toddler atttended the crèche while he was aged between one and four.
The toddler atttended the crèche while he was aged between one and four.
Image: Shutterstock/goodmoments

A toddler who was exposed to an aggressive care environment in a crèche that featured on RTE’s Prime Time Breach of Trust programme was today awarded €25,000 damages for abuse and mistreatment.

The award was made by Judge Terence O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court. He said that while the settlement offer by The Links Crèche , Abington Woods, Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin, may not be top value for the case it would be foolish of the court not to approve it.

The judge heard that Max Cottrell attended the crèche while he was aged between one and four and his parents took him away from it after they had seen on the RTÉ programme how children had been exposed to unpredictable and aggressive care practices.

Barrister Siun Leonowicz, who appeared with Ciara Redmond of Coleman Legal Partners, told the court that in 2013 the crèche was one of three selected by RTÉ’s Prime Time for an undercover investigation into the standard of care provided by preschool services in the State.

Leonowicz said an undercover news reporter who had got a job in the crèche had witnessed staff handling children in an extremely rough and aggressive manner and shouting at them. As a result, the reporter had handed in her notice, complained to management about care of children in the “wobbler” room and made a report to the HSE.

The judge heard that two years later the crèche was fined €1,000 on a single charge with seven others taken into account.

Max Cottrell, who is now aged eight, sued the crèche through his mother, Jennifer Breslin. The family live at Waterside Crescent, Swords Road, Malahide.

Ms Leonowicz said that after Max was withdrawn from the crèche it was found he was rejecting his mother and, following behavioural difficulties, would not take manner correction well. He had attended a child specialist on several occasions for therapy. A number of other cases had been dealt with in the Circuit Civil court and 22 in all settled in High Court proceedings.

Recommending the court’s approval of the €25,000 offer, Ms Leonowicz said she was aware of a similar case which had settled for €18,000.

Judge O’Sullivan ruled the €25,000 offer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
68,630  71
2
Most Irish people don't want to see Jackson and Olding back in international panel
50,901  0
3
Hero gardaí save the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
47,607  38
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
2,011  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
697  0
3
A Newry-based sports data firm has struck up a 'huge' deal with Brazil's football team
118  0
The42
1
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
34,160  19
2
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
27,703  1
3
'We're a sleeping giant but finally we've woken up'
24,272  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
9,368  11
2
People loved Irish wrestler Finn Balor's big entrance with LGBT fans during WrestleMania last night
7,442  7
3
Just 15 of the best things you can get on Groupon right now
5,638  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
NORTHERN IRELAND
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
Peter Hain: 'The UK government is playing a dangerous game with the peace process'
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie