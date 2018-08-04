Tributes paid after death of renowned Donegal fiddler Tommy Peoples

DONEGAL FIDDLER TOMMY Peoples has died, it was announced today.

Peoples, who was born in St Johnston, played with the Bothy Band as well as being a solo musician.

He was 70 years old.

Tributes have been paid to Peoples from across the Irish music world.

Listening to The Green Fields if Glentown.. remembering the first time I heard The Kesh Jig, Hector the Hero, The Oak Tree and The Pinch of Snuff... First I met him. A much used word, genius but he was one. #TommyPeoples

Will never forget finding my folks' copy of the first Bothy Band lp when I was 14. Put it on their old record player in the back room & was blown away by Tommy Peoples' wild and full-hearted playing. Literally changed the course of my life. Condolences to his family & friends

So sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful fiddle player and composer Tommy Peoples. A true legend of Irish music. #tommypeoples

Very sad to hear of the passing of Tommy Peoples.

A major influence, particularly to Cormac.

Our thoughts to all of his family and loved ones...



...and if you've never heard of the man, do yourself a huge favour.



RIP#TommyPeoples pic.twitter.com/34Gm4SRnlD — Lankum (@LankumDublin) August 4, 2018 Source: Lankum /Twitter

The musician will be buried at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis, County Clare, on Tuesday 7 August.

Tommy Peoples was taught to play fiddle by his first cousin Joe Cassidy, who in turn had been taught by his grandfather Jimmy Peoples. After moving to Dublin in 1965, he got involved with groups such as the Bothy Band and the Green Linnet Céilí Band.

He won the Composer of the Year award in 2013 and received two Gradam awards from TG4. He hadn’t performed for health reasons for a number of years, but in 2015 released a book called Óam Go hAm, which included the story behind his style of playing.