Tributes paid after death of renowned Donegal fiddler Tommy Peoples

DONEGAL FIDDLER TOMMY Peoples has died, it was announced today.
Peoples, who was born in St Johnston, played with the Bothy Band as well as being a solo musician.
He was 70 years old.
Tributes have been paid to Peoples from across the Irish music world.
The musician will be buried at Drumcliffe Cemetery in Ennis, County Clare, on Tuesday 7 August.
Tommy Peoples was taught to play fiddle by his first cousin Joe Cassidy, who in turn had been taught by his grandfather Jimmy Peoples. After moving to Dublin in 1965, he got involved with groups such as the Bothy Band and the Green Linnet Céilí Band.
He won the Composer of the Year award in 2013 and received two Gradam awards from TG4. He hadn’t performed for health reasons for a number of years, but in 2015 released a book called Óam Go hAm, which included the story behind his style of playing.
