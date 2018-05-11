  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'God forbid that a woman who got a letter might run to the media'

The Cabinet is set to meet today to discuss the ongoing CervicalCheck controversy.

By Órla Ryan Friday 11 May 2018, 8:49 AM
23 minutes ago 3,730 Views 10 Comments
emma Emma Mhic Mhathúna Source: The Tonight Show

THE CABINET IS set to meet today to discuss measures that will help the women affected by the ongoing CervicalCheck controversy.

Tony O’Brien stepped down as the HSE’s Director General last night amid the scandal over a failure to communicate the findings of tests to women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The Cabinet is set to discuss measures that will be put in place to support the women and families affected by the controversy. Health Minister Simon Harris will also appoint an interim Director General of the HSE.

O’Brien resigned after an appearance at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday.

Memos released to the committee showed that HSE management was warned in 2016 that there could be negative media coverage about the CervicalCheck audit.

A briefing note from July 2016 said “all international screening programmes will have encountered a media headline that ‘screening did not diagnose my cancer’”. It said that the CervicalCheck programme was prepared for such media coverage.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a mother of five children who has terminal cancer, welcomed the news of O’Brien’s resignation. Yesterday she gave a deeply emotional interview with RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, three years after a smear test result incorrectly came back as normal.

Emma, who lives in Kerry, previously underwent treatment for cervical cancer and had received the all-clear last month, but found out this week that the cancer has returned and is terminal.

Reacting to O’Brien’s resignation, Emma told TV3′s Tonight Show: “The sense of joy is incalculable. It just shows that the people of Ireland are amazing when we stand together and there’s only so much that we can take.

The government need to be reminded of who exactly that they’re supposed to be taking care of, and there’s only so much that we are going to take because if you keep pushing us we are going to push back.

“So it’s long overdue and it’s a disgrace in the end that it took me to the point where I had to break down for that to happen.”

‘Absolutely outrageous’  

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said she was glad that Emma had found some solace in O’Brien’s resignation but said it doesn’t equate to accountability.

“This is not about Tony O’Brien … it has to be about the 209 women, and in the cases of the 17 women who’ve passed away it has to be about their families.”

Doherty said the priority now must be looking after the women who have cancer – through treatment, experimental drugs where necessary, and childcare.

The Fine Gael minister said the language used in the HSE memos released yesterday was “absolutely outrageous”.

“The only thing they cared about was protecting themselves from the potential risk of a media campaign.

God forbid that if any woman got a letter that she might run to the media, it’s disgusting.

Doherty said the inquiry into the controversy will help establish the facts. She described the situation as “a watershed moment”, saying it may lead to fundamental change in the health service – something that many people have tried and failed to do over the years.

In a statement last night, O’Brien said he has made his decision to step down to avoid any further impact to the delivery of health and social care services, “and in particular the cancer screening services that have become the focus of intense political debate in recent days”.

A HSE statement said: “Notwithstanding the clear communication failures surrounding the CervicalCheck Audits, he is confident that the Scally Review will demonstrate the quality and value of the CervicalCheck Programme once it is complete.”

In a statement, Harris thanked O’Brien for his “many years of service and dedication”.

“I know that he is standing down from his role today because he believes it is in the best interest of rebuilding public confidence in the wake of the issues which have arisen in CervicalCheck,” Harris said.

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

