Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city

Take our challenge and tick off as many glorious sites this summer as recommended by heritage officers around Ireland.

By Cathy Lee Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,910 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4130167
Monument at Phoenix Park
Image: Shutterstock/Timothy Dry
Monument at Phoenix Park
Monument at Phoenix Park
Image: Shutterstock/Timothy Dry

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Dublin city

1. Dublin Castle

The castle was originally built in the 13th century on the site of a viking settlement.

It originally served as a headquarters for the British establishment but came into posession of Irish government in 1922.

Today visitors can take a guided tour to explore the heritage centre and exhibitions on site.

Amenities: There is a craft shop and restaurant as well as toilet facilities. The state apartments and the chapel royal is fully accessible to wheelchair users while the medieval undercroft is inaccessible. 

Opening hours and costs: The site is open daily from 9.45am-5.45pm. Guided tours cost €10 per adult, €4 for child over six, €8 students/seniors, €24 per family.

shutterstock_343016183 Dublin Castle Source: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde

2. Phoenix park

Originally a royal hunting park during the 1660s, the park was opened to the public in 1747 and the park’s monument was erected by the fourth Earl of Chesterfield.

The park is now home to zoological gardens, Áras an Uachtaráin and victorian flower gardens.

There are many walking and cycling trails open to the public and a large herd of wild fallow deer reside at the park.

Amenities: There is a coffee shop and restaurant, toilets and a car park. There is wheelchair access to the majority of the park.

Opening hours and costs: The park is FREE to access and open daily from 6.30am-11.30pm.

shutterstock_1019867986 Monument at Phoenix park Source: Shutterstock/Timothy Dry

3. National museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

Here at the decorative arts and history museum, visitors can discover weaponry, furniture and artefacts particularly from the 1916 Rising.

Asian art is exhibited here and the museum has an artist in residence.

There is also a focus on folklife through exhibitions.

Amenities: There are parking facilities, a café and toilets. There is full wheelchair access. Group bookings should be made in advance.

Opening hours and costs: The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 2-5pm. Entry is FREE but there is a charge to park at the site.

shutterstock_468525470 Inside the national museum Source: Shutterstock/Anton_Ivanov

4. Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square

The large garden is dedicated to all who gave their lives in the cause of Irish freedom.

The garden was designed by Daithí Hanly and the large sculpture is based on themes from the Irish legend Children of Lir.

Amenities: There are no facilities on site, there is full wheelchair access.

Opening hours and costs: The site is FREE to visit and open daily from 8.30am-6pm.

shutterstock_1062468452 Garden of remembrance Source: Shutterstock/4kclips

5. Kilmainham Gaol

There is a major exhibition here that focuses on the political and penal history of the prison and its restoration, dating from the 1780s to the 1920s.

Leaders of the rebellions of 1798 and 1916 were detained and in some cases executed here.

There is an audio-visual element to the guided tour.

Amenities: There is wheelchair access on request, and no parking facilities. There are toilets and a café.

Opening hours and costs: The site is open daily from 9am-6pm and entry costs €8 per adult, €4 per student/child over 12, senior €6, family €20. Booking in advance is advised. 

shutterstock_285524132 Kilmainham gaol Source: Shutterstock/yykkaa

Thanks to Heritage Ireland and the Office of Public Works for recommendations.

TOMORROW: Top 5 must-sees in Westmeath and Donegal.

