Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Monaghan

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Monaghan

1. Tin church, Laragh

The 19th century church is located within the former mill village of Laragh.

The church is made from corrugated iron sheets and designed to mimic a Swiss-gothic hybrid style.

Visitors can enjoy the archeological details within the church as well as the surrounding woodland heritage and wildlife walks around the grounds.

Amenities: Tours can be booked in advance and there is parking as well as toilet facilities. Wheelchair users cannot access the church but the grounds are accessible.

Opening hours and costs: The site is FREE and open daily from 10am-6pm.

Tin church

2. Sliabh Beagh, Knockatallon

The blanket bog here is known locally as Bragan, and it stretches across three counties.

The natural landscape invites visitors to hike, walk or cycle the lands and there are views of all three counties from the bog.

There are walking trails along the Sliabh Beagh Way.

Amenities: There is a tourism centre nearby that has parking, a café and toilets. The bog is unsuitable for wheelchair users due to the terrain.

Opening hours and costs: The bog is FREE to visit and open always.

3. Errigal Truagh medieval church

This ancient site is dedicated to St Maudain and is believed to have been used for worship since early medieval times.

Visitors can visit the ruins on site as well as St Maudain’s holy well, located nearby.

Amenities: There is full wheelchair access to the site but parking is limited.

Opening hours and costs: The site is open FREE daily.

Errigal Truagh

4. Clones historic town

The town was established here by St Tighernach, who built a monastery in the 5th century.

Visitors can enjoy a self-guided heritage trail of the town and sites include a 12th century abbey as well as a high cross.

Amenities: There is a children’s playground, parking and toilets. A number of sites on the trail have wheelchair access.

Opening hours and costs: The town trail is FREE and open daily.

High cross in Clone

5. Harry Clarke windows, Carrickmacross

The windows here designed by Harry Clarke date back to 1925 and they are fitted within the gothic church in Carrickmacross.

They depict images of Saint Dympna, as well as Saints Macartan, Ceara, Tigernach, Fachnea and Enda.

Amenities: The church is fully accessible to wheelchair users and there are parking facilities.

Opening hours and costs: The church is open FREE daily.



Harry Clarke windows

Thanks to Monaghan County Council heritage officer Shirley Clerkin for her recommendations.

LATER TODAY: Top 5 must-sees in Offaly.