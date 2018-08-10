This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 10 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Monaghan

Take our challenge and tick off as many glorious sites this summer as recommended by heritage officers around Ireland.

By Cathy Lee Friday 10 Aug 2018, 10:30 AM
40 minutes ago 1,107 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4130811
High cross in Clone, Monaghan
High cross in Clone, Monaghan
High cross in Clone, Monaghan

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Monaghan

1. Tin church, Laragh

The 19th century church is located within the former mill village of Laragh.

The church is made from corrugated iron sheets and designed to mimic a Swiss-gothic hybrid style.

Visitors can enjoy the archeological details within the church as well as the surrounding woodland heritage and wildlife walks around the grounds.

Amenities: Tours can be booked in advance and there is parking as well as toilet facilities. Wheelchair users cannot access the church but the grounds are accessible.

Opening hours and costs: The site is FREE and open daily from 10am-6pm. 

23316763_1841760522518681_6497745466962957672_n Tin church

2. Sliabh Beagh, Knockatallon

The blanket bog here is known locally as Bragan, and it stretches across three counties.

The natural landscape invites visitors to hike, walk or cycle the lands and there are views of all three counties from the bog.

There are walking trails along the Sliabh Beagh Way.

Amenities: There is a tourism centre nearby that has parking, a café and toilets. The bog is unsuitable for wheelchair users due to the terrain.

Opening hours and costs: The bog is FREE to visit and open always.

3. Errigal Truagh medieval church

This ancient site is dedicated to St Maudain and is believed to have been used for worship since early medieval times.

Visitors can visit the ruins on site as well as St Maudain’s holy well, located nearby.

Amenities: There is full wheelchair access to the site but parking is limited.

Opening hours and costs: The site is open FREE daily.

Errigal Truagh 2 Errigal Truagh

4. Clones historic town

The town was established here by St Tighernach, who built a monastery in the 5th century.

Visitors can enjoy a self-guided heritage trail of the town and sites include a 12th century abbey as well as a high cross.

Amenities: There is a children’s playground, parking and toilets. A number of sites on the trail have wheelchair access.

Opening hours and costs: The town trail is FREE and open daily.

MO 011-01005 High Cross High cross in Clone

5. Harry Clarke windows, Carrickmacross

The windows here designed by Harry Clarke date back to 1925 and they are fitted within the gothic church in Carrickmacross.

They depict images of Saint Dympna, as well as Saints Macartan, Ceara, Tigernach, Fachnea and Enda.

Amenities: The church is fully accessible to wheelchair users and there are parking facilities.

Opening hours and costs: The church is open FREE daily. 

DSC_0018 Harry Clarke windows

Thanks to Monaghan County Council heritage officer Shirley Clerkin for her recommendations.

LATER TODAY: Top 5 must-sees in Offaly.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cathy Lee
@conversingcathy
cathy@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station
60,087  339
2
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'
45,518  124
3
Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens today
34,188  81
Fora
1
This is how much passengers spend in each of Dublin Airport's shops and restaurants
1,788  0
2
A Dunnes worker who claimed she was sacked because of her disability has won €30,000
1,756  0
3
The family that brought Poundworld to Ireland has swooped to buy what's left of the UK chain
503  0
The42
1
'There wouldn't be much to bring us out of retirement, but this definitely would'
53,042  24
2
Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze
43,241  59
3
As it happened: Cork City v Rosenborg, Europa League qualifying third round
19,952  8
DailyEdge
1
Here's everything we know about Christina Aguilera's top secret gig at the 3 Arena last night
9,722  2
2
Skin Deep: These makeup tips will help you disguise how really, truly tired you are
5,897  1
3
People are sharing the three words they think are infinitely better than 'I love you'
4,736  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
HSE
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Fianna Fáil tweet about HSE being on crack 'not representative of party policy'
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
HOUSING
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station
'It shows how angry people are': Occupation of inner-city terraced house enters second day

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie