Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Wexford

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Wexford

1. Ferns Castle

This Norman castle dates back to the 13th century and was built by king of Leinster Diarmuid MacMurrough.

Guided tours of the ruins provide access to view the original rock cut out from the castle walls discovered during archeological excavation.

There is an exhibition at the visitor centre on site.

Amenities: There are toilet facilities and parking available. Wheelchair users can access the visitor centre but the castle tour is inaccessible.

Opening hours and costs: Entry is FREE and the site is open daily from 10am-5pm.

Ferns Castle Source: Shutterstock/ Stephen Barnes

2. Dunbrody Abbey

Built in the 12th century under the instruction of the second Earl of Pembroke, the abbey is the largest of its kind in Ireland.

It served as a Cistercian monastery and today visitors can explore the visitors’ centre and hedge maze on site.

Amenities: There is a craft gallery and tea rooms. The site is fully wheelchair accessible.

Opening hours and costs: The site is open daily from 11am-6pm. Entry to the abbey is €4 per adult, €1 per child and €10 per family. Entry to the maze and museum costs extra.

Dunbrody Abbey Source: Shutterstock/ Maria_Janus

3. Ros Tapestry, New Ross

Within the large collection, housed tapestries depict images from different significant events in the history of the town and surrounding areas of Wexford.

The series of 15 large embroidered panels are based on original paintings, which show the history, costumes and way of life of Ireland in the 13th century.

There is an exhibition and gallery on site for visitors to enjoy.

Amenities: The site has toilet facilities. The exhibition is fully accessible to wheelchair users but there are no wheelchair-friendly toilets.

Opening hours and costs: The exhibition is open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday/Bank holidays 11am-3pm. Entry costs €8 per adult, €7 for seniors, €6 per child/student and €23 per family with discounts on group bookings.

4. National heritage park

Visitors can discover over 9,000 years of history and view 16 reconstructions of ancient houses as well as a ring fort, crannóg, monastery and viking boatyard.

There are walking trails in the woodlands and visitors can see many species of wildlife.

There is a visitor centre on site.

Amenities: There is a gift and craft shop, children’s playground, toilets as well as a restaurant on site. The site is fully wheelchair accessible and there is a free car park.

Opening hours and costs: The park is open daily from 9.30am-5.30pm. Entry is €10 for adults, €8 for seniors/students €8.

National heritage park Source: Shutterstock/ Bob Hilscher

5. Oulart hill



Oulart hill was the scene of a battle at the height of the 1798 rebellion.

There are walking trails on site and visitors can experience the commemorative Tulach a’ tSolais.

Amenities: There are several routes suitable to wheelchair users and there is a picnic area.

Opening hours and costs: The site is FREE to visit open daily.

Thanks to Wexford County Council heritage office for recommendations.

