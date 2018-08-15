This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Tipperary

Take our challenge and tick off as many glorious sites this summer as recommended by heritage officers around Ireland.

By Cathy Lee Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,857 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4137342
Rock of Cashel
Image: Shutterstock/Piotr Machowczyk
Rock of Cashel
Rock of Cashel
Image: Shutterstock/Piotr Machowczyk

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Tipperary

1. Rock of Cashel

Previously known as St Patrick’s Rock, it is also known locally as Cashel of the Kings due to its historic association with the high kings of Munster.

The medieval structures here include a 12th-century round tower, a high cross and a Romanesque chapel, as well as a 13th-century cathedral and 15th-century castle.

Visitors can enjoy tours as well as exhibitions and an audio-visual display.

Amenities: There are toilet facilities and a car park. There is wheelchair access to the site on request.

Opening hours and costs: Open daily from 9am-7pm. Prices for adults are €8, senior/group €6, child/student €4 and family tickets are €20. 

shutterstock_1017983950 Rock of Cashel Source: Shutterstock/doom.ko

2. Holycross Abbey 

Two relics are stored here and it has been a popular destination for pilgrims spanning eight centuries.

Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the medieval abbey and see the old Michael bell, the oldest church bell in Ireland, that has hung in the tower for about 800 years.

There is also a so-called whispering arch, where secrets are shared, and outdoor stations of the cross.

Amenities: There is a shop on site as well as toilets and parking facilities. There is wheelchair access to the site.

Opening hours and costs: Donations of €4 are accepted and guided tours are available on Wednesday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

shutterstock_237432571 Source: Shutterstock/yykkaa

3. Cahir Castle

Once the stronghold of the Butler family, the castle is located in the centre of Cahir heritage town along the river Suir.

The castle retains its keep, tower and much of its original defensive structure which visitors can explore.

There is an audio-visual presentation on the site as part of the exhibition as well as guided tours.

Amenities: There are toilets and car parking facilities. Access for wheelchair users must be arranged in advance.

Opening hours and costs: The site is open daily from 9am-6.30pm. Entry costs €5 per adult, €4 for group/senior, €3 per child/student and €13 for a family.

shutterstock_1068331478 Cahir Castle Source: Shutterstock/ECassidy

4. Nenagh Castle

The castle here was built in the 13th century for military purposes and was the main seat of the Butler family until 1391.

The tower within has stone spiral stairs, with over 100 steps to the top. It was specifically built to provide a strong defence, while also allowing for heavy missiles to be dropped from above.

Amenities: The site is inaccessible to wheelchair users. There are nearby toilets and a car park.

Opening hours and costs: The site is FREE to visit and open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-4.30pm.

shutterstock_1098795428 Source: Shutterstock/Andrzej Bartyzel

5. Ormond Castle 

This Elizabethan manor house was built in 1560s by Earl Thomas of Ormond but the site dates back originally to the 14th century.

Within the Tudor-style house, visitors can enjoy a gallery that includes plaster work portraits.

Amenities: There are toilet facilities and a car park. There is wheelchair access to the ground floor only.

Opening hours and costs: The castle is open from 10am-6pm daily. Tours cost €5 per adult, €4 for senior/group, €3 for child/student and €13 for a family.

Ormond Castle 1 Ormond Castle

Thanks to Tipperary County Council heritage office for recommendations.

TOMORROW: The must-see sites in Westmeath and Waterford City.

About the author:

About the author
Cathy Lee
@conversingcathy
cathy@thejournal.ie

