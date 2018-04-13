  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Service station Topaz rebrands to Circle K, as €55 million investment announced

240 new jobs are to be created by the company.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Apr 2018, 1:49 PM
1 hour ago 7,121 Views 23 Comments
Image: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd
Image: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd

SERVICE STATION TOPAZ is to be rebranded as Circle K, as the Canadian operator announced a €55 million investment and the creation of 240 new jobs.

The company said that the Re.Store brand will be replaced, however, the existing food offering at the fueling stations will remain.

In 2016, Topaz was purchased by Canadian convenience store group Alimentation Couch-Tard (ACT). Circle K is the global fuel and convenience brand of ACT and is the largest brand owned by the company.

€35 million of the investment will be put towards the development of four new Circle K sites in Ireland.

These include two new sites in Co Kildare, along with a site in Gorey, Co Wicklow, and Athlone in Co Westmeath.

The investment of the new sites and the completion of recent newly developed sites at City North beside the M1 in Dublin, and Junction 14 on the M8 in Fermoy will create a total of 240 jobs.

90 of these jobs will be full-time, while the other 150 will be part-time. The new jobs will bring the number of full-time employees to just under 2,400.

Meanwhile, €20 million is being invested in the physical rebrand of all Circle K sites and fuel vehicles, as well as in-store renovations across the network. Over the next 18 to 24 months, over 420 service stations will be rebranded from Topaz to Circle K.

Commenting on the rebranding, managing director of Circle K Ireland Niall Anderson said: “I would like to thank all our outstanding staff in the company who have played a tremendous role throughout this process.

“I am also very grateful to the excellent independent retailers who we are lucky to work with.”

