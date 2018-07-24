This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 24 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toronto gunman had 'severe mental health challenges', according to family

Authorities have named Fassal Hussain as the assailant behind Sunday’s deadly shooting spree.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 8:29 AM
16 minutes ago 973 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4144189
People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening
Image: Mark Blinch/Associated Press
People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening
People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening
Image: Mark Blinch/Associated Press

A 29-YEAR-OLD GUNMAN who shot two people dead and injured 13 others in Toronto had a history of psychosis and depression, according to his family.

Last night, authorities named Fassal Hussain as the assailant behind Canada’s latest deadly shooting spree, in which a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were killed.

Although the Ontario Special Investigations Unit initially declined to name the person responsible, they later reversed their decision due to the “exceptional circumstances of this tragic incident and the public interest in knowing the man’s identity”.

Investigators are still trying to discover why Hussain carried out the shootings, and revealed they were not ruling out terrorism as a possible motive.

In a statement released to CBC News, his family said they were “utterly devastated” by his actions, and suggested that mental illness may have been a factor.

“We are at a terrible loss for words but we must speak out to express our deepest condolences to the families who are now suffering on account of our son’s horrific actions,” they said.

“Our son had severe mental health challenges, struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life. The interventions of professionals were unsuccessful. Medications and therapy were unable to treat him.

“While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end.”

His family added that they were “in pieces” for the victims and would “mourn those who were lost” for the rest of their lives.

Video footage posted by Canadian media showed Hussain, clad all in black, walking on a sidewalk and suddenly pulling out a handgun and shooting into a restaurant.

The unnamed wounded are aged between 10 and 59, and suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor, according to Police Chief Mark Saunders.

A spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit, Monica Hudon, would not say whether the gunman was shot dead by police, and an autopsy is expected to be carried out later today.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman stabbed in the neck in Manchester hotel
82,220  13
2
So the flying ants are back - and the heatwave means there'll be a longer season this summer
58,331  18
3
Toronto shooting: 10-year-old and 18-year-old killed as gunman opens fire at restaurant
56,273  99
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?
326  0
2
As its profits slump, Ryanair has warned ongoing strikes could cause job losses
176  0
3
After a 'turbulent' year of plant closures, Bord na Móna posted a multimillion-euro loss
163  0
The42
1
Narrowing of the Omagh pitch 'was a request from Sky' — Mickey Harte
43,784  30
2
Rory McIlroy becomes the European Tour's all-time highest earner on €35 million
31,043  25
3
12-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte slapped with 14-month ban for doping violation
23,863  17
DailyEdge
1
Eh, a GoFundMe has been set up to get Conor McGregor's dad a Leap Card
14,465  4
2
Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana break their silence on director James Gunn's firing
7,651  4
3
The creator and stars of Netflix's 'Insatiable' have responded to the 'fat shaming' backlash
6,538  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Woman, who attacked and pulled clumps of hair from mum travelling with baby on Dublin Bus, avoids jail
Brothers beaten up outside Dublin nightclub awarded over €50,000 in damages
DUBLIN
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
Child at Oberstown detention centre has a €25,000 contract out on his life
CORK
Clonakilty wants to become Ireland's first autism-friendly town
Clonakilty wants to become Ireland's first autism-friendly town
Liam Miller tribute organisers to meet with GAA president over use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow
Explainer: Can the Liam Miller tribute match be allowed take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie