Saturday 24 March, 2018
Mediator proposes 'fast ferry' service for Tory Island to end impasse, and wants islanders to arrange it

Meanwhile, a retired surveyor who inspected the Queen of Aran vessel multiple times argues it’s “very, very seaworthy”.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,221 Views 3 Comments
A MEDIATOR, TASKED with ending the impasse regarding the new Tory Island ferry service, has suggested that a complementary fast ferry service be introduced for the island – and wants the islanders themselves to arrange that service.

Intermediary Pól Ó Gallchóir, a former CEO of TG4, was drafted in over the past week to try and end the standoff between the islanders and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

His main proposal would see the islanders take responsibility for the procurement of a short-term contract (understood to be in the region of two months) that would see a local vessel provide the new fast ferry service in the immediate term from 1 April.

Assuming this were to be approved, the Department would immediately begin a separate procurement process of its own with a view to providing that fast ferry service for the longer-term.

It’s believed that the necessity to have the islanders secure the short-term contract is due to time constraints – with insufficient time remaining before the 1 April go-live date for the State to complete a process of its own.

Queen of Aran

As such, should the proposals be accepted, no Tory Islander who would rather not use the new Queen of Aran service should have to do so.

Islanders have complained previously that the 42-year-old boat the Queen of Aran (which served the route between the Aran Islands and the mainland in its previous existence) that has been granted the new tender for the service (the existing ferry is only 26 years old) is not suitable for the waters surrounding the island, which is situated 9 miles off the northern county’s coastline.

Ó Gallchóir’s proposals make clear that the five-year contract obtained by the Queen of Aran’s current owner will not be broken regardless of what decision is arrived at by the islanders.

Separately, a retired marine surveyor who carried out multiple inspections over 14 years of the Queen of Aran vessel, which the government proposes to introduce to provide transport to Tory Island, says that allegations that the boat is not up to the job are erroneous.

“It’s old, yes, but it’s not like a car,” Captain Neil Forde told TheJournal.ie.

You can completely refurbish a vessel, like a house – it’s well known in the Aran Islands for being perfectly seaworthy.

The Queen of Aran has undergone a refit ahead of its new commission – gaining two new engines and gearboxes, a new wheelhouse, and a lift for wheelchair access.

Ó Gallchóir’s report, meanwhile, which was delivered to the Tory islanders last night, makes a number of other recommendations, including:

  • A fast (half hour in duration) 12-seater ferry service be introduced on 1 April, in tandem with the Queen of Aran service, to provide transport between Tory and the mainland. This service would sail twice daily, seven days a week
  • The number of separate cargo sailings between Tory and the mainland be increased to 40 per year
  • A HSE-contracted helicopter service to the island have its timeframe of operation widened from November-thru-March to September-thru-April
  • The smaller ferry vessel be based on Tory Island
  • New cranes be installed both on Tory Island and Magheroarty in Donegal, the portal for the ferry service
  • A feasibility study be conducted regarding the redevelopment of Tory Island pier, and commitments put in place to build a new ferry from the island from scratch (a process likely to take two years)
  • Training courses be run by state body Údarás na Gaeltachta in order to blood future passenger ferry skippers for the island

6376 Joe McHugh_90530408 Junior minister at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Joe McHugh Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Reaction

“I welcome the report by Pól Ó Gallchóir on the Tory ferry service,” Joe McHugh, junior minister with the department and local Donegal TD, said.

I am very grateful for the time and dedication Mr Ó Gallchóir has given to his role in the past week. I would also wish to thank the islanders and Comharchumann Thoraí for their engagement in the process. I hope that the last week has provided the necessary groundwork for a resolution to the issues raised by the islanders and that we can move forward in the best interests of everyone involved.

Captain Forde, meanwhile, says that the Queen of Aran deserves to be given a chance, and says that the ill-will towards the vessel is symptomatic of the ‘intense competition’ regarding such services seen along the west coast.

“My personal view is to give it a chance, and let’s see what happens. No one’s been on it, and I would expect it to do a far better job than the previous vessel, because it’s a lot bigger,” he said.

I’m a bit annoyed about some of the stuff that has been spoken about the vessel not being suitable. Most of the criticisms are superficial in nature, like regarding the paintwork. Any steel vessel is going to look a bit rough at the end of the season and the previous owner would not have painted her after coming out of service knowing the new owner would undertake a major refit.
That’s a good seaboat, I think people will end up looking foolish that such a fuss was made.

