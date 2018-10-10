This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tour de France trophy stolen from Birmingham NEC

The trophy had been left unattended during the clean-up after the event.

By Conal Thomas Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 3,481 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277858
2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
Image: David Silpa/UPI/PA Images
2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
Image: David Silpa/UPI/PA Images

THE TOUR DE France trophy won by Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas this year has been stolen.

The trophy, one of the three Grand Tour trophies, had been on loan from bike manufacturer Pinarello before the theft at a cycling show in Birmingham NEC, held at the end of September.  

Team Sky had been displaying the trophies around the UK. 

In a statement today, Team Sky said that the trophy had been momentarily left unattended during the clean-up after the event. 

Tour de France winner Thomas said today that it was an “incredibly unfortunate” occurrence. 

It goes without saying that the trophy is of pretty limited value to whoever took it, but means a lot to me and to the team.

“Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer – and no-one can ever take those away.”

The theft is now subject to a police investigation.

