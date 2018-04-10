Watch: A four-minute director's cut of a famous, 'critical' 1996 tourism ad

TOURISM IRELAND HAS released the director’s cut of what it calls “one of Ireland’s most memorable and best-loved tourism ads” for the first time today.

Along with aerial shots of Irish landscapes and social events, the four-minute ad features the Cranberries song Dreams, sung by the late Dolores O’Riordan.

Today’s release was made to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Cranberries’ debut album, Everybody Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We.

Source: Tourism Ireland

The ad was first launched in 1996, and is significant as it was the first ever TV ad to market the island of Ireland as a whole, featuring sweeping shots of stunning locations like the Giant’s Causeway, the Skelligs and the Cliffs of Moher.

The shoot for the ad took place over 22 days and involved 120 crew members. It was directed by Sharon Maguire, who went on to find global fame as the director of the 2001 blockbuster Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Source: Tourism Ireland

This famous ad was shown on TV screens around the world at what Tourism Ireland called “a critical era” for Ireland – namely in the lead-up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Tourism Ireland was established under the framework of that agreement, which is 20 years old today.