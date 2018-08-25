This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16 dead as tourist bus overturns in Bulgaria

The bus overturned and fell 20 metres down a side road around 20km north of Sofia.

By Associated Press Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 10:41 PM
4 minutes ago 99 Views No Comments
The bus after it crashed, killing 16 and injuring 27 people near the town of Svoge in Bulgaria
Image: Associated Press
Image: Associated Press

A TOURIST BUS has flipped over on a highway in near the Bulgarian capital Sofia, killing at least 16 people and leaving 26 others injured.

Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and fell down a side road 20 metres below the highway.

The accident happened at around 5:10pm on Saturday evening, about 20km north of Sofia.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and took the injured to Sofia hospitals, where doctors said some remained in a critical condition.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said the initial death toll was 15 people, but doctors from Sofia’s emergency hospital said another bus victim died on Saturday night.

The major of Bozhurishte, north of Sofia, told reporters that all the passengers were from his village.

The Bulgarian government declared Monday a national day of mourning for the victims.

