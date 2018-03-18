Can you spot the Tracey Emin? Art worth thousands going on sale for €50

Random selection of pieces, yet to be identified, from the Incognito collection

Random selection of pieces, yet to be identified, from the Incognito collection

CAN YOU IDENTIFY the distinctive work of Tracey Emin?

More than 1,500 pieces of art are going on sale for charity next month and Tracey Emin is among the artists whose works will be up for grabs for just €50.

Artists across the world have donated original miniature pieces to raise money for the Jack and Jill Foundation at the Incognito collection.

All pieces are exhibited anonymously and sold for €50 each to the first buyer present in person. However, people won’t find out the artist’s name until after they buy the art.

More than 1,000 artists have joined this initiative to paint, draw, photograph, etch, sew or create something on a postcard (150mm x 100mm).

There are over 1,500 postcard-sized original pieces which will make it the largest group exhibition held in Ireland this year.

Have a look

Artists who have submitted their work this year include Tracey Emin, Richard Gorman, Rhona Byrne, Mo Kelly, Peter Curling, Abigail O’Brien, John Kelly, Ed Miliano, Dede Gold, Martin Gale and Nick Miller, among others.

All of the pieces included in the exhibition are available to view online and people can look through and try to spot the Tracey Emin piece.

Emin is known for her autobiographical work such as My Bed, which depicted her post-illness bed, strewn with tampon and condom wrappers and complete with slept-in sheets. It won the 1999 Turner Prize.

Tracey Emin's 'My Bed' installation Source: Lauren Hurley via PA Images

In 2016, the English contemporary artist told reporters that she had married a rock.

Queues from 4am

The event will run from April 4 to 8 in the Solomon Gallery, Dublin.

The unique fundraiser beat all expectations last year with people queuing up from 4am.

To try and solve the dilemma of the queues, there will be viewings on 4 and 5 April.

Source: Iain White via Fennell Photography

However, the artwork cannot be reserved or purchased before the sale begins on Friday 6 April.

Last year the event raised over €80,000 for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation and it is hoped to repeat this in 2018.

Organisers say, “Every single euro from the sale of these works will go to Jack & Jill to help nurse brain damaged children across the length and breadth of the country. So, every postcard sold will make a difference.”