  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Bizarre carry-on': Criticism of consumer expert who said tracker victims should have faced tougher questioning

Brendan Burgess said people’s lives may have been destroyed, but that may not have been because of the overcharging.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 20 May 2018, 10:30 AM
39 minutes ago 2,650 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4021131
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Image: Oireachtas.ie

CONSUMER EXPERTS BUTTED heads at the Oireachtas Finance Committee this week as they discussed solutions for the tens of thousands of customers in mortgage arrears.

First, Askaboutmoney founder Brendan Burgess told the committee that he believes variable rates in Irish bank are high now because thousands of “irresponsible borrowers” refuse to pay their mortgages.

He said there is “no effective sanction” for an estimated (by Burgess) 10,000 people who will not pay their banks, and because of this, the 300,000 responsible borrowers “pay their mortgages for them”.

“Non-payment does not hurt the lenders – it hurts other borrowers. The lenders use the difficulty in repossessing houses as an excuse for charging more. When overseas lenders look at the Irish market and see that it takes years to repossess a home from a defaulter, they stay well away.”

This was at odds with David Hall’s evidence to the committee. The Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation (IMHO) CEO said that there has been a “collective intended or unintended incompetence and/or conspiracy” to ignore the fact that the majority of people who are in arrears can not pay.

Instead, he said, a narrative has been fostered that those in arrears who have not been resolved are “messers, strategic defaulters and non-engagers”.

“The majority of those in long-term arrears, which stands at 31,500 households can’t pay.”

Close to the end of the two-hour meeting, Burgess made reference to four people who had appeared before the committee in relation to the tracker mortgage scandal.

They had been invited in, alongside financial adviser Padraic Kissane who was representing them, to talk about how the overcharging had affected them.

Tracker mortgage rate scandal Helen Grogan, Hazel Melbourne, Padraic Kissane, Thomas Ryan and Niamh Byrne at Leinster House in October last year. Source: Niall Carson/PA

He accused the committee of failing to challenge these people about their personal circumstances and said not everyone affected by the overcharging could blame their bank for their financial distress.

“You were saying ‘you lost your tracker that’s terrible look at the impact it had, tell us about the impact’, you didn’t ask them the questions ‘well were there any other issues in your life at the time? Did you have other financial difficulties?’” he said.

At this point David Hall interjected loudly with: “Who cares? They stole the tracker off them!”

hallburgess2 Hall took issue with comments made by Brendan Burgess in relation to victims of the tracker mortgage scandal.

Chair of the committee, John McGuinness told Burgess they “didn’t have to ask”.

“They actually told us, they came and they told us. They poured their details out before this committee and regardless of what happened, no bank was entitled to treat them the way they were treated.”

In the cases of more than 37,000 customers, lending institutions have admitted wrongdoing and will provide redress and compensation. Thousands of others who believe they have been impacted are still battling to be included in the current examination.

Burgess said he was aware of the scale of the problem and had advocated on behalf of impacted customers.

burgess Burgess told the committee that just because somebody was overcharged, this does not mean it was the overcharging that was responsible for their financial struggles.

Because somebody goes publicly and says ‘my life was destroyed because of the loss of the tracker, and it was unfair’, there are two possibilities. First of all it might not have been unfair in the first place and secondly their life may have been destroyed, but it might not be by the loss of the tracker.

“Jesus, Brendan they were at the end of their tether when they came in here, Christ Brendan,” Senator Kieran O’Donnell responded.

“This is cuckoo stuff,” David Hall added.

“Padraic Kissane has the utmost reputation has being an eminent professional and has driven this thing, they’re his clients. This is bizarre carry-on.”

McGuinness pointed out that after the witnesses appeared before the committee, pressure on the Central Bank and on the offending banks intensified, and this helped tens of thousands of other impacted customers to get recognition from their lenders.

He also said committee members are constantly contacted by people who are battling with their banks and when the TD or Senator passes on their details and evidence, the customers are contacted by their lenders the next day.

“It proves they’re not doing their job, they’re ignoring the plight of people. The evidence given by those people was so exceptional, it told all about the hard facts of how lives can be destroyed by banks who could care less for people.”

The Central Bank has said 88% of the identified affected customer accounts have received offers of redress and compensation. Further offers are expected to be made to the remaining 12% by the end of next month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married
175,186  143
2
Hospital staff member sacked for accessing Ed Sheeran data
58,848  24
3
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
39,137  46
Fora
1
This World Economic Forum exec has a warning for Ireland ahead of the next industrial revolution
565  0
2
'There is no gym for your face': Tech founder Pat Phelan's million-euro bet on cosmetic clinics
473  0
3
Aer Lingus faces the industrial relations watchdog over its lost-property outsourcing
364  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Pro14 semi-final
74,234  81
2
As it happened: Chelsea vs Man United, FA Cup final
35,691  28
3
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
32,871  108
DailyEdge
1
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)
84,444  50
2
13 of the best tweets about the royal wedding
12,383  2
3
15 reactions to the American bishop who gave a sermon from his iPad at the royal wedding
10,177  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost â¬30,000 seized by gardaÃ­ as proceeds of crime
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
DUBLIN
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
LEINSTER
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
ABORTION
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead as gap narrows
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead as gap narrows
Micheál Martin: 'The argument is that if we legislate for abortion we'll become like England. That's not true. This is Ireland'
What would you like to ask the head of the Referendum Commission?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie