Police appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors stolen

File photo of a Massey Ferguson 35 Source: Shutterstock/ Andrew Harker

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding a robbery which saw 12 vintage tractors stolen from a property in Co Down.

The PSNI believe the vehicles were stolen from outbuildings at the property in Carryduff between 10am last Wednesday and 4.30pm the following afternoon.

Also stolen were a low-loading trailer and a power washer.

The tractors, which are described as being of â€˜great sentimental valueâ€™ include 10 Massey Fergusons, an orange Nutfield Universal, and a blue Dexta.

All 10 Massey Fergusons are red in colour with a grey chassis. Two of them have cabs.

A PSNI spokesman said the force is keen to hear from anyone who might be offered the machines in suspicious circumstances, or anyone who either has information regarding the matter or who saw unusual activity on the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesdy or Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 940 ofÂ 9/8/18, or they can contact independent, anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The make and registration numbers of the stolen machines are:

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 148 DSM292L

Massey FerguonÂ Â Â Â 135MP BIW4461

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 35 IG4497

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 165 KSB879H

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 135 FGZ5014

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 135 GFR579N

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 20E FGZ2219

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 230 FIW2836

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 35X GGZ3215

Massey FergusonÂ Â Â 240 GGZ2065

Nutfield UniversalÂ Â ASH98

DextaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1110BZ