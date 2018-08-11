This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 August, 2018
Police appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors stolen

Police believe the vehicles were taken between last Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 2:49 PM
13 minutes ago 1,409 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4175969
shutterstock_1050412370File photo of a Massey Ferguson 35Source: Shutterstock/ Andrew Harker

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding a robbery which saw 12 vintage tractors stolen from a property in Co Down.

The PSNI believe the vehicles were stolen from outbuildings at the property in Carryduff between 10am last Wednesday and 4.30pm the following afternoon.

Also stolen were a low-loading trailer and a power washer.

The tractors, which are described as being of â€˜great sentimental valueâ€™ include 10 Massey Fergusons, an orange Nutfield Universal, and a blue Dexta.

All 10 Massey Fergusons are red in colour with a grey chassis. Two of them have cabs.

A PSNI spokesman said the force is keen to hear from anyone who might be offered the machines in suspicious circumstances, or anyone who either has information regarding the matter or who saw unusual activity on the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesdy or Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 940 ofÂ 9/8/18, or they can contact independent, anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The make and registration numbers of the stolen machines are:

Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 148 DSM292L
Massey FerguonÂ  Â  Â  Â 135MP BIW4461
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 35 IG4497
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 165 KSB879H
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 135 FGZ5014
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 135 GFR579N
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 20E FGZ2219
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 230 FIW2836
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 35X GGZ3215
Massey FergusonÂ  Â  Â 240 GGZ2065
Nutfield UniversalÂ  Â ASH98
DextaÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  1110BZ

