Police appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors stolen

File photo of a Massey Ferguson 35 Source: Shutterstock/ Andrew Harker

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding a robbery which saw 12 vintage tractors stolen from a property in Co Down.

The PSNI believe the vehicles were stolen from outbuildings at the property in Carryduff between 10am last Wednesday and 4.30pm the following afternoon.

Also stolen were a low-loading trailer and a power washer.

The tractors, which are described as being of ‘great sentimental value’ include 10 Massey Fergusons, an orange Nutfield Universal, and a blue Dexta.

All 10 Massey Fergusons are red in colour with a grey chassis. Two of them have cabs.

A PSNI spokesman said the force is keen to hear from anyone who might be offered the machines in suspicious circumstances, or anyone who either has information regarding the matter or who saw unusual activity on the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesdy or Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 940 of 9/8/18, or they can contact independent, anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The make and registration numbers of the stolen machines are:

Massey Ferguson 148 DSM292L

Massey Ferguon 135MP BIW4461

Massey Ferguson 35 IG4497

Massey Ferguson 165 KSB879H

Massey Ferguson 135 FGZ5014

Massey Ferguson 135 GFR579N

Massey Ferguson 20E FGZ2219

Massey Ferguson 230 FIW2836

Massey Ferguson 35X GGZ3215

Massey Ferguson 240 GGZ2065

Nutfield Universal ASH98

Dexta 1110BZ