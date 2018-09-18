Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING of traffic delays in south Dublin on approach to the city due to a two-car collision in Booterstown.
Dublin Fire Brigade is also at the scene of the crash which took place this morning at the junction of Rock Road and Booterstown Avenue.
The crash in on the outbound side of the road towards Blackrock with Dublin City FM reporting that traffic is being diverted up Booterstown Avenue and both sides of the road are affected.
Separately, there are also delays on the M7 motorway near Nass and in Duleek, Co Meath near the N2 due to a collision on the R152,
