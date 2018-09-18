Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road

The National Ploughing Championship takes place from today expect some delays, follow coloured routes & the directional signage rather than GPS or Sat Nav directions #ploughing2018 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 18, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING of traffic delays in south Dublin on approach to the city due to a two-car collision in Booterstown.

Dublin Fire Brigade is also at the scene of the crash which took place this morning at the junction of Rock Road and Booterstown Avenue.

The crash in on the outbound side of the road towards Blackrock with Dublin City FM reporting that traffic is being diverted up Booterstown Avenue and both sides of the road are affected.

Rock Rd: Collision on Rock Rd outbound at the junction of Booterstown Avenue blocking both lanes heading straight. Traffic has to divert onto Bootserstown Avenue — Live Drive (@LiveDrive) September 18, 2018 Source: Live Drive /Twitter

Separately, there are also delays on the M7 motorway near Nass and in Duleek, Co Meath near the N2 due to a collision on the R152,