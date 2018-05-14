Heavy morning traffic in Dublin after car overturns in Goatstown

GARDAÍ ARE DEALING with an overturned car on Goatstown Road near Our Lady’s Grove School in Dublin, according to AA Roadwatch.

An ambulance is at the scene.

The accident has resulted in heavy morning commuter traffic with Goatstown Road down to one lane.

It is reported there are inbound delays all the way up to the Beech Hill Road Junction on Clonskeagh Road.

In a separate incident this morning, a collision is blocking the right-turn lane of the Stillorgan Road after the UCD flyover.

There are delays in and around the Nutley Lane.

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists that due to UCD exams taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt until this Saturday, delays are to be expected through Ballsbridge and Sandymount along Anglesea Road, Merrion Road, Shelbourne Road and Pembroke Road.