Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 8,049 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3964432

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Let The Sunshine In

Source: UniFrance/YouTube

What we know

The legendary Claire Denis directs this story (starring the amazing Juliette Binoche) about a divorced woman in her fifties who’s trying to find love.

What the critics say

  • “What a stylish treat this film is. It leaves you feeling sexier and smarter.” – The Guardian
  • “Denis’s film may conceivable be dismissed as a slender diversion in some quarters — notably, that quadrant of society (and, still, the film industry) that regards the inner lives of women of a certain age as a subject of secondary concern.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society

Source: StudiocanalUK/YouTube

What we know

A young writer gets a letter from a literary club that was started in Nazi-occupied Guernsey. Naturally, she decides to visit, and much larks ensue.

What the critics say

  • “The title might be an unwieldy mouthful of words, but the rest of this charming, picturesque drama is not nearly so challenging.” – Empire

  • “Soft as an over-cooked spud, Guernsey will find its devotees, seduced by the vague, nostalgic idea of how things were so much more simple during a world war in which 50 million people died. (Any death or unpleasantness naturally takes place off screen).” – Screen Daily

What’s it rated?

Tully

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

What we know

A third-time mum gets a night nurse thanks to her older brother – and the women’s relationship gives her some perspective on her life.

What the critics say

  • “One of the smartest things about Cody’s script is how it balances the scales of Marlo’s life, never taking something off her plate without putting something on it in return.” – Indie Review
  • “Tully is too good to be true, but Reitman gives no hint that this pic is headed in the psycho-nanny direction Marlo jokes about early on.” – Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

Which one would go see first?


Poll Results:






About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

