Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Let The Sunshine In

What we know

The legendary Claire Denis directs this story (starring the amazing Juliette Binoche) about a divorced woman in her fifties who’s trying to find love.

What the critics say

“What a stylish treat this film is. It leaves you feeling sexier and smarter.” – The Guardian

“Denis’s film may conceivable be dismissed as a slender diversion in some quarters — notably, that quadrant of society (and, still, the film industry) that regards the inner lives of women of a certain age as a subject of secondary concern.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society

What we know

A young writer gets a letter from a literary club that was started in Nazi-occupied Guernsey. Naturally, she decides to visit, and much larks ensue.

What the critics say

“The title might be an unwieldy mouthful of words, but the rest of this charming, picturesque drama is not nearly so challenging.” – Empire

“Soft as an over-cooked spud, Guernsey will find its devotees, seduced by the vague, nostalgic idea of how things were so much more simple during a world war in which 50 million people died. (Any death or unpleasantness naturally takes place off screen).” – Screen Daily

What’s it rated?

Tully

What we know

A third-time mum gets a night nurse thanks to her older brother – and the women’s relationship gives her some perspective on her life.

What the critics say

“One of the smartest things about Cody’s script is how it balances the scales of Marlo’s life, never taking something off her plate without putting something on it in return.” – Indie Review

“Tully is too good to be true, but Reitman gives no hint that this pic is headed in the psycho-nanny direction Marlo jokes about early on.” – Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

Which one would go see first?

