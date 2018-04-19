Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.
Let The Sunshine InSource: UniFrance/YouTube
What we know
The legendary Claire Denis directs this story (starring the amazing Juliette Binoche) about a divorced woman in her fifties who’s trying to find love.
What the critics say
- “What a stylish treat this film is. It leaves you feeling sexier and smarter.” – The Guardian
- “Denis’s film may conceivable be dismissed as a slender diversion in some quarters — notably, that quadrant of society (and, still, the film industry) that regards the inner lives of women of a certain age as a subject of secondary concern.” – Variety
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 7.4/10
- IMDB: 6.2/10
The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie SocietySource: StudiocanalUK/YouTube
What we know
A young writer gets a letter from a literary club that was started in Nazi-occupied Guernsey. Naturally, she decides to visit, and much larks ensue.
What the critics say
- “The title might be an unwieldy mouthful of words, but the rest of this charming, picturesque drama is not nearly so challenging.” – Empire
-
“Soft as an over-cooked spud, Guernsey will find its devotees, seduced by the vague, nostalgic idea of how things were so much more simple during a world war in which 50 million people died. (Any death or unpleasantness naturally takes place off screen).” – Screen Daily
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 7/10
- IMDB: 7.1/10
TullySource: ONE Media/YouTube
What we know
A third-time mum gets a night nurse thanks to her older brother – and the women’s relationship gives her some perspective on her life.
What the critics say
- “One of the smartest things about Cody’s script is how it balances the scales of Marlo’s life, never taking something off her plate without putting something on it in return.” – Indie Review
- “Tully is too good to be true, but Reitman gives no hint that this pic is headed in the psycho-nanny direction Marlo jokes about early on.” – Hollywood Reporter
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 8.1/10
- IMDB: 6.7/10
Which one would go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (10)