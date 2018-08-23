Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

BlacKKKlansman

What we know

Spike Lee directs this film based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first African-American detective to serve in Colorado Springs Police Department in the 1970s. He manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan chapter with the help of friend Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver).

What the critics say

“Lee’s film examines the sickening reality of what the Klan represents (read: white privilege) and makes it painfully clear how much these events from the past continue to resonate in the present.” – Screen Rant

“Lee hits his targets effectively: again and again. They keep popping back up like the targets in a fairground shooting gallery, and get shot back down again with a clang.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

The Children Act

What we know

This adaptation of the Ian McEwan book is about what happens when a young boy – who is a Jehovah’s Witness – ends up in court over his medical treatment. He forms a bond with the judge (Emma Thompson) sent to look after his case.

What the critics say

“Its main recommendation is Thompson herself, who tries hard to bring emotional complexity to her role as Fiona Maye, the music-loving judge whose personal life is close to meltdown.” – The Independent

“As a filmmaker, Richard Eyre (who previously made McEwan’s script for The Ploughman’s Lunch) is restrained and empathetic, and the competing arguments are complex but compelling. But it never catches fire at any point either narratively or cinematically…” – Empire

What’s it rated?

The Spy Who Dumped Me

What we know

In this buddy comedy, we find Audrey (Mila Kunis) after breaking up with a guy who is revealed to be a spy. Then she and her friend Morgan (Kate McKinnon) team up to get into some spy action themselves.

What the critics say

“Yes, there are chases through various European capitals and another cute secret agent for Audrey to flirt with once Drew is sidelined, but the engine that drives the plot and sparks the jokes is her friendship with Morgan” – New York Times

“…heads are blown off, innocent bystanders are lacerated and one villain gets publicly impaled on a spike. You won’t be dozing off, anyway.” – Irish Times

What’s it rated?

