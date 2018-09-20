Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Faces Places

What we know

Legendary director Agnes Varda teams up with French artist JR for a sweet documentary. The pair travel around France, taking photos and pasting huge murals up on buildings.

What the critics say

“Varda is commonly described as ‘the godmother of the French New Wave’, which may be something of an insult, as she always played such an integral part. Her 1962 film Cléo from 5 to 7 remains as fresh and riveting as ever — but the fellas have hogged the limelight.” – The Spectator

“As they make their way, sometimes merry, sometimes melancholy, a double-portrait of the artists forms. It’s very moving. Varda’s sight, which served her so well so many years, is getting dimmer. At the same time she wonders why JR always wears dark glasses.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Mile 22

What we know

Mark Wahlberg plays CIA operative James Silva who’s on a mission to recover stolen batches of nuclear material. Standard.

What the critics say

“Wahlberg is on dismayingly charmless form playing James Silva, a super-tough guy with personal issues around aggression, leader of a special ops team that is directed from a control room by John Malkovich in a beige wig, who responds to each bloody setback with a display of lip-pursing, fastidious disapproval. - The Guardian

“Wahlberg was born to play hotheads with short fuses, but Silva is far too abrasive for us to side with. He’s like Wahlberg’s character in The Departed, if The Departed had atrocious dialogue.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

The Little Stranger

What we know

Lenny Abrahamson’s latest film looks beautiful and is quite creepy and unsettling. It’s based on the book by Sarah Waters, and is about what happens when a doctor (Domhnall Gleeson) gets called out to a patient at a crumbling manor. Soon, things all start getting a bit unnerving…

What the critics say

“Abrahamson shows how the awful tensions and rigidities of the English class system create the right atmosphere of denial – they incubate the horror.” – The Guardian

“Beautifully directed by Lenny Abrahamson, the film evokes this period in a way that is both nostalgic and frequently chilling.” – The Independent

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

