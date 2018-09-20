This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,678 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4245972

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Faces Places 

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

What we know

Legendary director Agnes Varda teams up with French artist JR for a sweet documentary. The pair travel around France, taking photos and pasting huge murals up on buildings.

What the critics say

  • “Varda is commonly described as ‘the godmother of the French New Wave’, which may be something of an insult, as she always played such an integral part. Her 1962 film Cléo from 5 to 7 remains as fresh and riveting as ever — but the fellas have hogged the limelight.” – The Spectator
  • “As they make their way, sometimes merry, sometimes melancholy, a double-portrait of the artists forms. It’s very moving. Varda’s sight, which served her so well so many years, is getting dimmer. At the same time she wonders why JR always wears dark glasses.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Mile 22

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Mark Wahlberg plays CIA operative James Silva who’s on a mission to recover stolen batches of nuclear material. Standard.

What the critics say

  • “Wahlberg is on dismayingly charmless form playing James Silva, a super-tough guy with personal issues around aggression, leader of a special ops team that is directed from a control room by John Malkovich in a beige wig, who responds to each bloody setback with a display of lip-pursing, fastidious disapproval. - The Guardian
  • “Wahlberg was born to play hotheads with short fuses, but Silva is far too abrasive for us to side with. He’s like Wahlberg’s character in The Departed, if The Departed had atrocious dialogue.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

The Little Stranger

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

What we know

Lenny Abrahamson’s latest film looks beautiful and is quite creepy and unsettling. It’s based on the book by Sarah Waters, and is about what happens when a doctor (Domhnall Gleeson) gets called out to a patient at a crumbling manor. Soon, things all start getting a bit unnerving…

What the critics say

  • “Abrahamson shows how the awful tensions and rigidities of the English class system create the right atmosphere of denial – they incubate the horror.” – The Guardian
  • “Beautifully directed by Lenny Abrahamson, the film evokes this period in a way that is both nostalgic and frequently chilling.” – The Independent

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    65,052  49
    2
    		TG4 apologises after CGI clip of caravan being kicked off cliff is shown before news bulletin
    46,388  26
    3
    		Man killed wife and daughter with yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide
    38,913  11
    Fora
    1
    		Coca-Cola has been told to pay 'winding down' fees to sacked Kildare workers
    254  0
    2
    		Ryanair's chairman was re-elected - but support for the American billionaire has weakened
    171  0
    3
    		There's still a big gulf when it comes to vital early-stage funding for young Irish startups
    106  0
    The42
    1
    		IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    23,910  27
    2
    		Ronaldo shown straight red card but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
    23,233  42
    3
    		'More games, more pressure, more stress, so I would suspect those figures are not accurate'
    14,019  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rosie Connolly shared her nightmare story about how Storm Ali disrupted her flight ...it's The Dredge
    5,776  0
    2
    		Criticism of Chrissy Teigen proves we're still defining women by their relationships
    4,257  6
    3
    		What to watch: Thursday
    3,131  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    DUBLIN
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    A tale of two All-Ireland finals: From a fan in the stands to the thick of the action in 12 months
    Regeneration plan launched for Dublin's St Teresa's Gardens
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    RTÉ
    Broadcasters warned about use of social media in presidential election coverage
    Broadcasters warned about use of social media in presidential election coverage
    RTÉ presenter Bunny Carr dies aged 91
    Stephen Byrne: Why 9 years after ripping up my results, I went back to do the Leaving Cert...

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie