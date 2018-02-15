Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Black Panther

What we know

Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station) directs this latest Marvel film, which features an almost all-black cast, a hefty dose of Afro-futurism, and a fresh take on the superhero genre.

What the critics say

“Because Black Panther’s skills seem to rely more on gadgets than fantastical powers, his standalone Marvel outing actually feels more like a James Bond adventure than a conventional superhero movie at times…”- Variety

“…a giddily enjoyable, convention-bucking 134-minute epic that somehow manages to simultaneously be a comic-book blockbuster, a pulsating espionage thriller and an Afro-futurist family saga. That it is only Coogler’s third film makes it all the more impressive.” – Empire

The Shape of Water

What we know

Guillermo Del Toro’s latest, which features Sally Hawkins as Elisa, a woman who becomes enamoured with a creature from South America who’s kept prisoner in the government lab she works in.

What the critics say

“There are dark little details throughout The Shape Of Water, and it isn’t difficult to see the parallels del Toro’s drawing here: the racism, homophobia and small-mindedness that made certain relationships a social taboo in 60s America.” – Den of Geek

“ The Shape of Water also makes good use of its setting in 1960s Baltimore, adding in an undertone of Cold War-era McCarthyism that provides some depth to the political climate, and some insight into the mindset of Strickland, who is undoubtedly the villain – and true monster – of the film.” – Screen Rant

Father Figures

What we know

Owen Wilson and Ed Helms play twins who go on the search for their father.

What the critics say

“On the day their mother (Glenn Close) marries some cool cat played by Harry Shearer, they learn that their father isn’t dead, as they thought, but just unknown. Mom didn’t practice monogamy in the disco era.” – New York Times

“Without giving anything away, it must be said that the mystery’s ultimate resolution makes the story preceding it feel like a cruel prank. And that a viewer would have to be quite a soft touch to respond to the pic’s attempts to generate fuzzy family-bonding vibes.” – Hollywood Reporter

