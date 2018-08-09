Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

The Meg

What we know

Move over Sharknado – here comes the Meg, a film about an ancient giant shark that decides to reappear and target humans. The only man who can find it (and kill it, natch) is Jason Statham.

What the critics say

What’s it rated?

The Darkest Minds

What we know

Children that survive a major disaster end up with secret powers. They’re declared as a threat by the government, and one bunch of the teens goes on the run. Will they find a safe place to stay?

What the critics say

“Long on set up and leaden dialogue, short on resolution, The Darkest Minds is set in an apocalyptic future where teen movies no longer have endings. Oh, wait that’s the present.” – Uproxx

“ Stenberg does an outstanding job of exploring Ruby’s many conflicted emotions, like her want to see her parents again knowing that they don’t remember her. She’s sensitive, resourceful and pensive, bringing to mind Jennifer Lawrence in the first The Hunger Games movie.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Unfriended: Dark Web

What we know

A guy takes an abandoned laptop from an internet café – and figures out that it’s connected to the Dark Web. No surprise then to realise he and his friends end up in danger… like its predecessor, this is shot from the perspective of people online.

What the critics say

“In other words, Unfriended: Dark Web, despite a mostly far-fetched, hacky, and — I suspect — wildly technically inaccurate script, is equipped to explore a lot of very real digital horrors most contemporary film can’t.” – Vulture

“Otherwise, the most effective way this maliciously clever little movie emulates life as it is lived online is by not giving you much time to really think about its implications (not to mention the plausibility of the story line).” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

