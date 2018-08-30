Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

Cold War

What we know

Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida)’s latest film is about an intense love affair between two lovers from the 1940s – 1960s. They love each other, but sometimes they love to hate each other too. And then there’s the changing world around them…

What the critics say

“But Pawlikowski finds an elegant, melancholy way to resolve what might have been a formless and sprawling saga, one inspired partly by his own parents’ unhappy marriage.” – Hollywood Reporter

“ It is an elliptical, episodic story of imprisonment and escape, epic in scope. A love affair thrashes and wilts in the freedom of a foreign country, and then begins to submit to the homeland’s doomy gravitational pull.” - The Guardian

What’s it rated?

I, Dolours

What we know

When Dolours Price, a former IRA member, was dying, she filmed an interview. It was only to be released after her death. This is that interview, mixed with dramatised reconstructions.

What the critics say

“At such points it is safe to suspect that a minority of viewers will be on Price’s side. But she is never less than a compelling presence.” – The Irish Times

“ She only falters once, when she recalls driving an old family friend to his death. “He was a gentle, gentle man,” she says. It’s the only time when the viewer can visibly see the wages of her life on the frontline, as the rest, for Dolours, was strictly business.” – Screen Daily

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: None yet

Searching

What we know

John Cho plays a man whose daughter Margot, aged 15, disappears. All he has to go on is her laptop. The film is told entirely through screen images and videos.

What the critics say

“The entire thing is smartly written, with a tight plot that offers the usual twists and suspects. The use of computer screens never becomes gimmicky” – The Mary Sue

“Cho spends a lot of time in medium shot or close-up in a split screen with whatever he’s working on, so there’s nowhere for him to hide. We see everything his character is feeling, as he’s feeling it.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes:

IMDB:

