Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.
Cold WarSource: Curzon/YouTube
What we know
Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida)’s latest film is about an intense love affair between two lovers from the 1940s – 1960s. They love each other, but sometimes they love to hate each other too. And then there’s the changing world around them…
What the critics say
- “But Pawlikowski finds an elegant, melancholy way to resolve what might have been a formless and sprawling saga, one inspired partly by his own parents’ unhappy marriage.” – Hollywood Reporter
- “ It is an elliptical, episodic story of imprisonment and escape, epic in scope. A love affair thrashes and wilts in the freedom of a foreign country, and then begins to submit to the homeland’s doomy gravitational pull.” - The Guardian
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 8.9/10
- IMDB: 8.0/10
I, DoloursSource: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube
What we know
When Dolours Price, a former IRA member, was dying, she filmed an interview. It was only to be released after her death. This is that interview, mixed with dramatised reconstructions.
What the critics say
- “At such points it is safe to suspect that a minority of viewers will be on Price’s side. But she is never less than a compelling presence.” – The Irish Times
- “ She only falters once, when she recalls driving an old family friend to his death. “He was a gentle, gentle man,” she says. It’s the only time when the viewer can visibly see the wages of her life on the frontline, as the rest, for Dolours, was strictly business.” – Screen Daily
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: None yet
- IMDB: None yet
SearchingSource: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
What we know
John Cho plays a man whose daughter Margot, aged 15, disappears. All he has to go on is her laptop. The film is told entirely through screen images and videos.
What the critics say
- “The entire thing is smartly written, with a tight plot that offers the usual twists and suspects. The use of computer screens never becomes gimmicky” – The Mary Sue
- “Cho spends a lot of time in medium shot or close-up in a split screen with whatever he’s working on, so there’s nowhere for him to hide. We see everything his character is feeling, as he’s feeling it.” – RogerEbert.com
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes:
- IMDB:
