Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Which one would you go see first?

The Wife

What we know

The inimitable Glenn Close plays the wife of a literary star (Jonathan Pryce) who wins the Nobel Prize. The film flashes back to their fledgling relationship, when she too was a writer, and shows that after 30 years, their bond is growing thin.

What the critics say

“If your marriage is doomed to dissolve, it’s nice to at least get in some culture along the way. That dissolution also plays out as a kind of mystery in Jane Anderson’s tense, hair-trigger-sensitive script.” – Vulture

The Wife pulls off the not inconsiderable feat of spinning a fundamentally literary premise into an intelligent screen drama that unfolds with real juice and suspense.” - New York Times

What’s it rated?

Night School

What we know

Kevin Hart loses his job and decides to go back to high school to finish his qualifications. Also stars the great Tiffany Haddish.

What the critics say

“The comedian’s bag of tricks is so limited that all of his roles have become utterly indistinguishable from each other; even when he played a teenage jock who’d been transmogrified into a small adult man’s body, it somehow felt like more of the same.” – IndieWire

“Night School has a lot to learn about how to live up to its potential, but it squeaks out a passing grade in the end.” – Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: 4/10

IMDB: None yet

The Meeting

What we know

Director Alan Gilsenan (Meetings With Ivor) brings us the true story of a woman meeting with the man who sexually assaulted her. Starring Ailbhe Griffith, the real-life survivor of the incident.

What the critics say

“Ailbhe Griffith in playing herself in the film proclaims that she has indeed got her life back and is by her assured presence in the film a wonderful advocate for the process.” – No More Workhorse

“With restrained performances from Griffith and O’Neill (other characters also play their real selves), and delicate dialogue by Gilsenan, ‘The Meeting’ is a tense and involving affair.” – Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated?

IMDB: None yet

Which one would you go see first?

