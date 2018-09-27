This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,250 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4255793

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Which one would you go see first?

The Wife

Source: Sony Pictures Classics/YouTube

What we know

The inimitable Glenn Close plays the wife of a literary star (Jonathan Pryce) who wins the Nobel Prize. The film flashes back to their fledgling relationship, when she too was a writer, and shows that after 30 years, their bond is growing thin.

What the critics say

  • “If your marriage is doomed to dissolve, it’s nice to at least get in some culture along the way. That dissolution also plays out as a kind of mystery in Jane Anderson’s tense, hair-trigger-sensitive script.” – Vulture
  • The Wife pulls off the not inconsiderable feat of spinning a fundamentally literary premise into an intelligent screen drama that unfolds with real juice and suspense.” - New York Times

What’s it rated?

Night School

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Kevin Hart loses his job and decides to go back to high school to finish his qualifications. Also stars the great Tiffany Haddish.

What the critics say

  • “The comedian’s bag of tricks is so limited that all of his roles have become utterly indistinguishable from each other; even when he played a teenage jock who’d been transmogrified into a small adult man’s body, it somehow felt like more of the same.” – IndieWire
  • Night School has a lot to learn about how to live up to its potential, but it squeaks out a passing grade in the end.” – Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

The Meeting

Source: EclipsePicturesIE/YouTube

What we know

Director Alan Gilsenan (Meetings With Ivor) brings us the true story of a woman meeting with the man who sexually assaulted her. Starring Ailbhe Griffith, the real-life survivor of the incident.

What the critics say

  • “Ailbhe Griffith in playing herself in the film proclaims that she has indeed got her life back and is by her assured presence in the film a wonderful advocate for the process.” – No More Workhorse
  • “With restrained performances from Griffith and O’Neill (other characters also play their real selves), and delicate dialogue by Gilsenan, ‘The Meeting’ is a tense and involving affair.” – Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight
    127,531  103
    2
    		Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    52,444  110
    3
    		Wexford man who tried to chase down a plane at Dublin Airport bailed
    42,630  0
    Fora
    1
    		'It could jeopardise the brand' – Salad chain Chopped faces closure of its Grafton Street outlet
    4,892  0
    2
    		The Collison brothers' Stripe is now valued at $20bn after another funding round
    260  0
    3
    		Dublin ocean energy firm OpenHydro is going under with debts of €280 million
    151  0
    The42
    1
    		Hazard's moment of magic sinks Liverpool in first defeat of the season
    42,456  52
    2
    		‘I’ve no regrets about my time in England. I'm 23-years-old, doing a degree in UCD and am a league champion’
    28,396  1
    3
    		Clare dual star signs pro deal with AFLW side Adelaide Crows
    24,616  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor's UFC press conference got roasted on last night's Gogglebox
    6,272  7
    2
    		Eh, did Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton just make their relationship Instagram official? ... it's The Dredge
    5,366  1
    3
    		Turning 30: A dozen life advantages I discovered after leaving my 20s behind
    5,143  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Luxury cars, designer watch and â¬145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Luxury cars, designer watch and €145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang
    Three arrested after machine gun, pistol and ammunition seized in Longford
    Gardaí arrest 18 people in Carlow; 10 people have been charged
    COURTS
    Case that could block 410 gardaÃ­ from getting promoted hears inappropriate questions asked at sergeant interview
    Case that could block 410 gardaí from getting promoted hears inappropriate questions asked at sergeant interview
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    GARDAí
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight
    Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford
    DUBLIN
    The national average rent is now almost â¬1,100 per month
    The national average rent is now almost €1,100 per month
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    An insider guide to the most delicious vegan food in Dublin - from burgers to buddha bowls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie