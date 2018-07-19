This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 8:30 PM
4 hours ago 9,928 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4133144

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Hotel Artemis

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Set in near future LA, the city is riot-torn and a secret hospital called Hotel Artemis exists to tend to wounded criminals. The nurse in charge is played by Jodie Foster, in her first film role in five years.

What the critics say

  • “Foster’s nurse is the main arc that matters, however, and over the course of the film we come to understand how a cranky recovered alcoholic came to run the roost of a kind of neutral zone for L.A.’s criminal underbelly.” – Vulture
  • “There’s a huge amount of silliness about Hotel Artemis, which is perhaps best exemplified by its obsessive references to 3D printing and ‘nanites’ – but there’s still something charming about it, which can only be attributed to the hugely charismatic cast Pearce has managed to assemble.”- Little White Lies

What’s it rated?

Madame

Source: STUDIOCANAL Australia/YouTube

What we know

A wealthy American couple (Harvey Keitel and Toni Colette) move to Paris, and just before they hold a lavish dinner party they realise there are 13 guests. ‘Madame’ gets one of her maids (Rossy de Palma) to step in and pretend to be a rich guest. And then the man sitting next to her falls for her…

What the critics say

  • “Anne’s social snobbery renders her attempts to sabotage Maria’s happiness unpleasant rather than amusing, with the result that we’re unable to feel any sympathy for her own unhappiness.” – Hollywood Reporter
  • “Amanda Sthers, the French novelist who wrote and directed this Gallic pastry of social fakery and mistaken identity, doesn’t bother giving the main characters much depth. Nor does she have anything important to say about classism.”- Globe and Mail

What’s it rated?

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

What we know

The second Abba-inspired Mamma Mia film is finally here – get ready for some joyous cheese.

What the critics say

  • “…something in the sheer relentless silliness and uncompromising ridiculousness of this, combined with a new flavour of self-aware comedy, made me smile in spite of myself.”- The Guardian
  • “…the second film is at its best when actually dramatizing what happened, when, how, and (mostly) with whom. It’s the rare rehash that works.” – IndieWire

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irish teen dies after falling from hotel balcony in Majorca
81,721  25
2
Poll: Are you happy that we'll have a presidential election?
48,836  132
3
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
48,499  197
Fora
1
Despite Ireland's craft beer boom, people are getting less fond of their pints
475  0
2
Parcel Motel is facing a crackdown on Dublin depots it opened without permission
429  0
3
‘In the recession, we had to nearly give products away just to keep containers moving’
190  0
The42
1
US host spars with French envoy over 'African-ness' of World Cup champs
31,827  46
2
Medal-winning Olympic figure skater stabbed to death aged 25
27,601  6
3
'I’m stronger mentally from my experiences in England. It was a frustrating time'
24,136  13
DailyEdge
1
Two Love Island contestants have reportedly left the villa
24,640  0
2
Can we take a moment to remember A Wear please?
8,832  5
3
Miley Cyrus has reportedly called off her wedding to Liam Hemsworth... It's The Dredge
6,040  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DONEGAL
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Man in serious yet stable condition after Donegal boat capsize results in two deaths
Two die after boat gets into difficulty off Malin Head
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Naughten to meet Facebook management to discuss 'deep concerns' about harmful content
Retail Excellence suspends partnership with Facebook after undercover reporter exposes violations
COURTS
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Cliff Richard wins €235,000 court case against the BBC
'No place in a modern justice system': Poor box receipts up despite minister's promise to scrap it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie