Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Hotel Artemis

What we know

Set in near future LA, the city is riot-torn and a secret hospital called Hotel Artemis exists to tend to wounded criminals. The nurse in charge is played by Jodie Foster, in her first film role in five years.

What the critics say

“Foster’s nurse is the main arc that matters, however, and over the course of the film we come to understand how a cranky recovered alcoholic came to run the roost of a kind of neutral zone for L.A.’s criminal underbelly.” – Vulture

“There’s a huge amount of silliness about Hotel Artemis, which is perhaps best exemplified by its obsessive references to 3D printing and ‘nanites’ – but there’s still something charming about it, which can only be attributed to the hugely charismatic cast Pearce has managed to assemble.”- Little White Lies

What’s it rated?

Madame

What we know

A wealthy American couple (Harvey Keitel and Toni Colette) move to Paris, and just before they hold a lavish dinner party they realise there are 13 guests. ‘Madame’ gets one of her maids (Rossy de Palma) to step in and pretend to be a rich guest. And then the man sitting next to her falls for her…

What the critics say

“Anne’s social snobbery renders her attempts to sabotage Maria’s happiness unpleasant rather than amusing, with the result that we’re unable to feel any sympathy for her own unhappiness.” – Hollywood Reporter

“Amanda Sthers, the French novelist who wrote and directed this Gallic pastry of social fakery and mistaken identity, doesn’t bother giving the main characters much depth. Nor does she have anything important to say about classism.”- Globe and Mail

What’s it rated?

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

What we know

The second Abba-inspired Mamma Mia film is finally here – get ready for some joyous cheese.

What the critics say

“…something in the sheer relentless silliness and uncompromising ridiculousness of this, combined with a new flavour of self-aware comedy, made me smile in spite of myself.”- The Guardian

“…the second film is at its best when actually dramatizing what happened, when, how, and (mostly) with whom. It’s the rare rehash that works.” – IndieWire

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

