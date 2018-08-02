Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

What we know

Looking for a fun action movie that’s also gas craic? Then go see Ant-Man and the Wasp, where the ageless Paul Rudd plays an unusual superhero who teams up with the similarly ageless Evangeline Lilly.

What the critics say

“ Setting the film in San Francisco allows a series of deranged vehicle chases – sometimes taken in dinkies driven by our heroes – that suggest a hallucinatory version of What’s Up, Doc? The team have enormous fun when, while visiting a school, Ant Man becomes stuck as a three-foot version of himself.” - Irish Times

“Macho pride may be a generic flaw for a superhero movie, but “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is the rare super-film in which actions have consequences, and the characters overcome their ego-driven tendencies long enough to work together as a raggedy team.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Sicilian Ghost Story

What we know

A young boy aged 13 goes missing, and his classmate Luna decides to go find him. But she doesn’t expect the darkness ahead of her.

What the critics say

“It’s a slow exposition that leaves plenty of time for the study of expressions, be it Luna and Giuseppe and their reactions to what occurs, or Luna’s parents, how each of them registers emotion.” – RTE

“ A veil of fantasy protecting its protagonists from their awful realities. It’s an appropriate signpost for a unique film that wrings myriad emotions from you at once, leaving you elated, and slightly staggered.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

The Escape

What we know

Gemma Arterton plays a mum who struggles with motherhood and her mental health, so she leaves for Paris.

What the critics say

“Bolstered by Gemma Arterton’s unvarnished, affecting lead turn as a young stay-at-home mom in soulless suburban England who’s slowly consumed by depression she’s made to feel guilty for having, Savage’s film thoughtfully and credibly outlines the conflict between a superficially abundant lifestyle and overwhelming internal lack.” – Variety

“To its credit, “The Escape” traffics not at all in pat resolutions or moral judgments. Yet its very uncertainties, expressed with piercing honesty, reel you in.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

