Female conductor 'indecently assaulted' on Derry-Belfast train

File image: A Translink Train at Castlerock Station in Co Derry.

POLICE HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a train conductor was indecently assaulted on board a service between Derry and Belfast at the weekend.

The female conductor had intervened with a group of rowdy male passengers on the service when one of the men grabbed her, a statement from the PSNI said.

She was also verbally abused.

“The conductor was then grabbed for a second time by another member of the group as they were exiting the train at Mossley West,” the statement continued.

She was left “extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal”, the PSNI said.

“It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job. We are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses.”

Witnesses are being asked to contact the PSNI.